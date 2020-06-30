Chola MS General Insurance elevates V Suryanarayanan as its new MD

Chennai, June30(PTI): Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of V Suryanarayanan as its new managing director with effect from July 1. Suryanarayanan succeeds S S Gopalarathnam who retires on Tuesday after serving the company for over 41 years, the city-based company said in a statement.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance is a joint venture between diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group and Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Ltd. Suryanarayanan currently serves the company as President and Chief Operating Officer and he will take over the new role on July 1.

Gopalarathnam, a chartered accountant and company secretary, had joined the Murugappa Group in 1979 as a management trainee at TI Cycles and served in various capacities in finance and marketing functions.