Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks, FX muted as rising virus cases cloud economic outlook

MSCI's index of developing world stocks rose about 0.3%, supported chiefly by Asian equities after data showed Chinese factory activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in June. The index marked its best quarterly gain since 2009 in the second quarter, as improving economic indicators and the lifting of some coronavirus-related curbs boosted risk appetite.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:20 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks, FX muted as rising virus cases cloud economic outlook
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa were subdued on Wednesday as investors weighed some improvement in economic data against a sustained increase in U.S. coronavirus cases. MSCI's index of developing world stocks rose about 0.3%, supported chiefly by Asian equities after data showed Chinese factory activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in June.

The index marked its best quarterly gain since 2009 in the second quarter, as improving economic indicators and the lifting of some coronavirus-related curbs boosted risk appetite. Turkish stocks, while flat for the day, outpaced their EMEA peers in the second quarter with a 30% rise, as a dearth of confidence in the lira and sovereign debt saw investors pivoting to equities.

Still, regional risk assets saw a rocky start to the new quarter following a spike in U.S. coronavirus infections, which could result in renewed lockdown measures in the world's largest economy. "Stock markets have priced in most of the optimism surrounding the U.S. economy's reopening and are in need of fresh catalysts to push higher once more," Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM wrote in a note.

"Scepticism has begun creeping in and investors are now second-guessing the amount of upside that remains in stocks over the near-term. The rise in COVID-19 cases in some U.S. states warrants a cautious outlook as they threaten to throw the economy off its course towards the post-pandemic era." South Africa's rand rose about 0.4% against the dollar, after weakening for three consecutive sessions. Data on Tuesday showed the country's recession deepened in the first quarter of 2020, even before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks in the country were muted for the day. Central European currencies such as the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty inched higher against the euro.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus

On Friday, Feb. 21, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, was in a cheerful mood. It was near the end of the school half-term holiday. He wrote on an official blog that there had been no new positive cases of the new coro...

WRAPUP 5-Hong Kong police fire water cannon, tear gas at protest over new security law

Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday to break up the first protest since China introduced sweeping security legislation and they made their first arrests under it, warning of punishment for calling for secession or ...

'China should de-escalate tensions with India as rivalry with US intensifies'

As its rivalry with the US intensifies and the international environment becomes more hostile, China should improve its relations with its Asian neighbours and India should be its priority, said US-based professor Zhiqun Zhu. In an opinion ...

Indian banks to face asset quality, earning pressure for at least 2 years: Report

Indian banks may continue to face heightened asset quality and earning pressure for at least two years, as disruption to business activity and supply chains and shrinking personal incomes damage banks balance sheets, according to a report b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020