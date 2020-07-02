Ukraine president's office says it will work to ensure central bank independence

Ukraine president's office says it will work to ensure central bank independenceReuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 02:22 IST
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that ensuring the central bank's independence remained its unconditional priority.
Zelenskiy's office issued the statement after Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy submitted his resignation, citing political pressure. Zelenskiy's office also said the central bank and the government should continue to implement prudent monetary and fiscal policies.
