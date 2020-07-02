Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at Iranian nuclear facility, no damage reported, officials say

The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation initially reported that "an incident" had occurred at the facility in the central province of Isfahan.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:11 IST
Fire breaks out at Iranian nuclear facility, no damage reported, officials say

A fire broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility but there were no casualties and the site is operating as usual, Iranian officials said on Thursday. The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation initially reported that "an incident" had occurred at the facility in the central province of Isfahan. "There were no casualties or damages and the nuclear site is operating as usual," the organisation's spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

The governor of Natanz city, Ramazanali Ferdosi, later said the incident was caused by fire, adding that firefighters had been sent to the site. He gave no further details about the cause of the blaze, Tasnim reported. A team of experts from the Atomic Energy Organisation is investigating the cause of the incident.

"There is no concern about the possibility of contamination as one of the sheds which was inactive and under construction was damaged and not the facility itself," Kamalvandi told state news agency IRNA. Some experts did not rule out possibility of sabotage given the importance of the Natanz nuclear site.

"Considering that this so-called incident happened just a few days after the explosion near the Parchin military base, the possibility of a sabotage cannot be ruled out," a former Iranian nuclear official told Reuters. "Also Natanz enrichment facility has been targeted in the past by a computer virus," he said, referring to an attack in 2010 by the Stuxnet computer virus that damaged centrifuges at the site and is widely believed to have been developed by the United States and Israel.

Last Friday an explosion occurred east of Tehran near a sensitive military complex which the authorities said was caused by a tank leak in a gas storage facility in a public area. Western security services believe Tehran carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago at the Parchin military and weapons development base. Iran has denied it carried out such tests.

Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of most international sanctions in a deal reached between Tehran and six world powers in 2015. But Tehran has gradually reduced its commitments to the accord since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed and intensified sanctions that have battered Iran's economy.

The deal only lets Iran accumulate enriched uranium with just over 5,000 of its first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz. It lets Iran use small numbers of more advanced models for research, without producing enriched uranium. Israel has backed Trump's "maximum pressure" policy on Tehran aimed at forcing it to agree a new deal that puts stricter limits on its nuclear work, curbs its ballistic missile program and ends its regional proxy wars.

Iran says it will not negotiate as long as sanctions remain in place. There was no immediate comment from the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. (Additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna, Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Southern European yields hit 3-month lows with riskier assets back in demand

Yields on riskier southern European debt hit three-month lows on Thursday in line with broader market optimism after an improvement in economic data, while Germanys safe-haven benchmark Bund yield held near a one-week high. Italys 10-year g...

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not be pulled down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a statue of 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes should not be pulled down from an Oxford University college because history should not be edited. Oriel College, Oxford, said last ...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 59.52 pc

A total of 11,881 COVID-19 patients have been cured during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52 per cent. As...

Britain recognises Guaido as Venezuela president - English High Court

Britain has recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the countrys president, the English High Court has ruled, in a case over whether Guaido or Nicolas Maduro should control 1 billion of its gold stored in London.A four-day he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020