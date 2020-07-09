Left Menu
Hitachi ABB Power Grids India bags Rs 120 cr order

The global technology leader will enable a public electric locomotive manufacturer to advance the government's mission for 100 per cent railway electrification and a low carbon footprint, the statement added. For this project, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India is delivering transformers split between the 6,531 kilo-volt-ampere (kVA) for CLW’s goods locomotive engines and the 7,775 kVA for passenger.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ABBgroupnews)

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has won a Rs 120 crore order from state-run Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for supply of transformers. In an order worth Rs 120 crore, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India will be delivering its transformers to electric locomotive manufacturer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), for the production of 400 passenger and freight locomotive engines, a company statement said.

"The order from CLW is a prestigious one for Hitachi ABB Power Grids. It strengthens a two decades-long partnership with the customer and enables us to contribute further to India's mission to advance the economy in a responsible manner," said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India. The global technology leader will enable a public electric locomotive manufacturer to advance the government's mission for 100 per cent railway electrification and a low carbon footprint, the statement added.

For this project, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India is delivering transformers split between the 6,531 kilo-volt-ampere (kVA) for CLW's goods locomotive engines and the 7,775 kVA for passenger. These transformers feed power to essential train functions (like traction, lighting, heating and ventilation, brakes, signaling and communication).

They are a critical link in the traction chain, driving train performance and operator services. Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers.

