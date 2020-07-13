Left Menu
White House adviser: U.S. still engaging on Phase One China trade deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:24 IST
White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump is not in a good mood about China because of the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security laws and the treatment of the Uighurs, but the country is still part of the first phase of its massive trade deal with China.

"We are still engaging on the phase one trade deal. I think that's an important point: we are still engaging there," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

