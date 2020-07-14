Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 29 pc of urban Indian businesses accept UPI/e-wallets: Kantar report

"However, amongst the users of UPI/e-wallets, the share of cash is much lower at 58 per cent," it said. This indicates that businesses using UPI/e-wallets are also adopting other digital payment options in addition to UPI/e-wallets, the report added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:49 IST
About 29 pc of urban Indian businesses accept UPI/e-wallets: Kantar report

Close to 42 per cent of urban businesses in the country are aware of unified payments interface (UPI)/e-wallets as means of receiving payments, and nearly 29 per cent of them are accepting these digital payment options, as per Kantar's ITOPS report. The findings are based on a study of over 7,000 businesses from 35 cities and urban locations.

Kantar is a market research and consulting firm. ITOPS is an annual syndicated study of Kantar to determine penetration, usage and profile of technology and digital products amongst micro and small businesses in urban India. "About 42 per cent of urban businesses are aware of UPI/e-wallets as means of receiving payments from their customers and about 29 per cent of them use UPI/e-wallets for receiving payments," the report said.

It said tier-1 cities of Delhi and Mumbai lead the adoption of UPI/e-wallets, with about 45 per cent of businesses having adopted it. Smaller cities like Rohtak, Haldia among others also show high adoption with more than one in every three businesses adopting UPI/e-wallets, though transaction volumes are low, the report showed.

"This indicates the penetration of UPI/ e-wallets goes beyond the larger cities and there is definitely a demand for merchant transactions in the smaller cities too which is driving businesses to adopt such services for their customers," it added. The report said close to half of the businesses using digital payments are in retail segment, and the ones relatively averse to digital adoption are travel, trade, transport, logistics and education.

"Our data indicate that about a third of the urban businesses have started exploring the possibility of adopting digital payments for their business since the lockdown," Kantar's executive vice president (insights division) Biswapriya Bhattacharjee said. "We believe that this shift amongst businesses is here to stay as businesses realize the ease with which they can do their business, especially in the urban cities," he added.

As per the report, cash continues to have a dominant share in the market. Across the entire market, the share of cash is currently 87 per cent. "However, amongst the users of UPI/e-wallets, the share of cash is much lower at 58 per cent," it said.

This indicates that businesses using UPI/e-wallets are also adopting other digital payment options in addition to UPI/e-wallets, the report added..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. schools go online-only; Florida, Alabama report record rise in COVID-19 deaths

With coronavirus infections and deaths rising in many parts of the country, U.S. educators from California to Wisconsin are opting for online learning rather than a return to classrooms when the school year begins in a few weeks. Florida re...

UK tables new 'cheaper, quicker and easier' Health Visa in Parliament

The UK government tabled a new cheaper, quicker and easier Health and Care Visa in Parliament on Tuesday, aimed at attracting overseas doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to the state-funded National Health Service NHS as part of a...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 167 to 23,426; death toll 1,525

Continuing the trend of reporting less than 200 COVID-19 cases per day since July 3 in Ahmedabad, the number of new cases rose by 167 to 23,426 on Tuesday, state Health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the viral infec...

UK midcaps fall on virus woes; Bluechips supported by resource majors

British mid-cap stocks ended lower on Tuesday as fears of fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns overshadowed a fledgeling economic recovery, while resource stocks supported the bluechip index. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended largely unchanged, bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020