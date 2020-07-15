Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance to replace auto fuels with electricity, hydrogen; targets carbon-zero co by 2035

The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, which has pivoted away from energy to the new economy in recent years, will use technology to convert carbon dioxide into valuable chemicals and other material building blocks. The company operates 1.36 million barrels per day refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the leading petrochemical manufacturers in the world.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:15 IST
Reliance to replace auto fuels with electricity, hydrogen; targets carbon-zero co by 2035

Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest refining complex, will replace transportation auto fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen as it set a target to become net carbon-zero by 2035, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, which has pivoted away from energy to the new economy in recent years, will use technology to convert carbon dioxide into valuable chemicals and other material building blocks.

The company operates 1.36 million barrels per day refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the leading petrochemical manufacturers in the world. "While Reliance will remain a user of crude oil and natural gas, we are committed to embracing new technologies to convert our carbon dioxide into useful products and chemicals," he said at the company's annual general meeting.

In a conventional refinery, three products (petrol, diesel and ATF) comprise 60-70 per cent of the product slate. As refiners increase in size and have access to more capital, they come up with complex projects like delayed coker (or petcoke gasifier). This converts low-value products into high-value products. Globally, a conventional refinery produces around 8 per cent of naphtha, which may be used as a chemical feedstock. This rises to 17-20 per cent in refinery-cum-petrochemical complexes. Comparatively, Reliance has a 24 per cent conversion rate of 'oil-to-chemicals' currently and may be targeting 70 per cent conversion.

The trend of increasing the percentage of chemicals in the overall production is due to the vast difference in profitability combined with an increased threat from electric vehicles to petrol and diesel. Ambani said substantial progress has already been made on photosynthetic biological pathways to convert carbon dioxide emissions at Jamnagar into high-value proteins, nutraceuticals, advanced materials, and fuels.

"We will develop next-gen carbon capture and storage technologies," he said. "We are evaluating novel catalytic and electrochemical transformations to use CO2 as a valuable feedstock." Reliance has proprietary technology to convert transportation fuels to valuable petrochemical and material building blocks. "And at the same time, we will replace transportation fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen," he said. "We will combine our strengths in digital, power electronics, advanced materials and electrochemistry to build full-stack electrolyser and fuel cell solutions in India." Reliance, he said, will build an optimal mix of reliable, clean and affordable energy with hydrogen, wind, solar, fuel cells and battery.

"On successful implementation of this strategy, we target to become net carbon-zero by 2035," he said. "We have a 15-year vision to build Reliance as one of the world's leading new energy and new materials company." The new energy business based on the principle of carbon recycle and circular economy is a multi-trillion opportunity for India and the world, he said, adding this was also an opportunity to make clean and green energy abundantly available at an affordable price. "More than a business, this is our seva to save Planet Earth from the ravages of climate change. We shall spare no effort in realising this dream. From time to time, I shall apprise you of our progress in this business," he added.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

R'than: Man gets life term in dowry death case

A court awarded life imprisonment to a 24-year-old man in a dowry death case in Rajasthans Jhalawar district on Wednesday. The court convicted Shiv Puri, a resident of Chan Ka Kheda village in Dug area, in the dowry death case and also impo...

Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions 'hijacked'

An oil tanker sought by the US over allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran was hijacked on July 5 off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a seafarers organisation said Wednesday. Satellite photos showed the vessel in Iranian waters on...

Feds: Puerto Rico to Rhode Island drug 'pipeline' shut down

Federal authorities have shut down what they described as a cocaine pipeline that may have shipped more than 100 kilograms 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island. Five people have been charged in connection with the alleged ...

Google to buy 7.7% stake in Jio; to make affordable smartphones: Ambani

Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries technology venture and to cooperate on technology initiatives, including development of affordable smartphones, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020