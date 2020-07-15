Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maldives reopens for tourists after over 3 months of lockdown

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid said, "Responding to COVID has been tough, but we always knew that we will come back stronger...". Maldives is opening its borders for tourists today because it is a safe tourist destination.

PTI | Male | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:30 IST
Maldives reopens for tourists after over 3 months of lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maldives on Wednesday announced reopening of its borders for tourists amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country is a safe destination. Maldives has reopened its borders for international visitors and has commenced 'safe tourism', Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) said.

"Today we have opened our borders and we started tourism after over three months of lockdown," MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed said in a digital press conference. The government and private sector have worked over the last few months on preparations to ensure high safety and hygiene standards for travelers in the new normal, he added.

"We are looking into working in partnership with stakeholders in rebuilding tourism. A big component of our recovery plan will be working with stakeholders such as airlines, tour operators, local stakeholders, and maintaining brand visibility mainly through campaigns on digital platforms," Mohamed said. Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid said, "Responding to COVID has been tough, but we always knew that we will come back stronger...".

Maldives is opening its borders for tourists today because it is a safe tourist destination. It is a safe place for people to work, he added. Maldives' Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen said all health and safety measures have been put in place for safety of the visitors.

MMPRC is the national tourism office of the Maldives responsible for carrying out activities to promote the country as the most preferred island destination of the world.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....

More than 150 countries sign up for global vaccine plan

More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed around the world - but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines to stockpile for ...

India-EU to step up cooperation in climate change, S&T and space

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to step up cooperation in environment and climate change and extend the ambit of collaboration in the areas of space and science and technology. At the 15th India-Summit, the two sides al...

‘IO of Kanpur police team’s ambush by Dubey men changed’

Kanpur SSP has changed the investigating officer of the cash of ambush of a police team by slain gangsters Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in Chaubeypur police station area in which eight policemen, including a DySP, were killed. SSP Dinesh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020