EuroSchool delivers 100 per cent results in CBSE

EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools has announced excellent performance in the CBSE Class X results of 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 07:16 IST
EuroSchool. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools has announced excellent performance in the CBSE Class X results of 2020. All its CBSE school campuses including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat has witnessed 100 per cent results this year.

List of Toppers across EuroSchool's CBSE campuses: * Ariya Samir Wadekar, EuroSchool Whitefield, Bengaluru 97 per cent

* Shruti Sampoorna Mishra, EuroSchool North Campus, Bengaluru 95 per cent * Monisha Paladug, EuroSchool Hyderabad 95.60 per cent

* Moksha Dave, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93 per cent * Priyan Atal, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93 per cent

* Sujal Rathod, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93 per cent * Siddartha Patolia, EuroSchool Ahmedabad 93 per cent

* Brunda M, EuroSchool Chimney Hills, Bengaluru 91.60 per cent * Anjali Radadiya, EuroSchool Surat 91.33 per cent

"The excellent performance of our students in the CBSE Class X examinations is a reflection of the outstanding teamwork of our teachers, students, and parents over the years. Every year, our students make us proud with consistent high performances. This is an outcome of the student's dedication and deep commitment to our faculty that works hard to ensure that the students are prepared not just for the board exams but also for their professional careers and life after School. Students are taught through unique methodologies to boost learning, and grasping skills," said EuroSchool spokesperson. The current academic module at EuroSchool emphasizes learning with technology. The virtual schooling programme runs on the proprietary Digital Learning Ecosystem - ARGUS ensuring active Home Engagement with students to ensure #UninterruptedLearning.

EuroSchool also has schools affiliated to ICSE board which too witnessed a brilliant performance at the 10th standards exams results released recently, Vyomini Kapse from EuroSchool - Airoli scored a 99.00 per cent closely followed by Anirudh Saikrishnan at 98.8 per cent at ICSE exam results. EuroSchool currently has a presence of 11 schools across six cities in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Surat.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

