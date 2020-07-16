Left Menu
African Energy Chamber to host introductory sessions to showcase Africa's vision

The sessions will also highlight the objectives of the membership offering, its benefits and how the industry can join in on accelerating Africa’s growth through a Q&A format.

The open to public events will allow attendees the opportunity to gain insight on the work the Chamber has done on the continent over the last few years and how it plans to continue on this momentum in order to achieve its goal of advancing the African energy sector. Image Credit: Flicker

The 60-minute session will take place on 24 July 2020, registration is free at aecwebinars.com; Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk; Senior Vice President, Verner Ayukegba; Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola; Leoncio Amada Nze, Executive President, CEMAC region and Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Executive President for East Africa will provide their observations of their market and highlight the work the Chamber has planned in the coming months.

Following the successful launch of its membership offering, the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting bi-monthly introductory sessions to its team across the continent intending to showcase its vision for Africa and how industry practitioners can join the journey through obtaining membership.

The open to public events will allow attendees the opportunity to gain insight on the work the Chamber has done on the continent over the last few years and how it plans to continue on this momentum in order to achieve its goal of advancing the African energy sector.

Through the 60-minute sessions, the Chamber will allow its representatives in East Africa, South Africa, Angola and the CEMAC region the opportunity to provide their observations of the current state of their markets and, how the Chamber will contribute to their growth and development amid the global crisis and beyond.

The sessions will also highlight the objectives of the membership offering, its benefits and how the industry can join in on accelerating Africa's growth through a Q&A format.

Speakers will include Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk; Senior Vice President, Verner Ayukegba; Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola; Leoncio Amada Nze, Executive President, CEMAC region and Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Executive President for East Africa.

"We are humbled by the amount of support we have received since launching our membership offering," said NJ Ayuk. "The rate of interest we have seen in the last few weeks has confirmed to us that there are many looking to join a network of industry keen on effecting change. Despite what is happening in the world, Africa is remaining strong and at the Chamber, we are pleased to play a role in this strength and progression. Through our sessions, we hope to let you know who we are, what we stand for, how we see our continent developing in the next few years and, how you can join in on the journey to see through Africa's greater growth," he added.

