Licious expands RTE category, launches India's first Prawn Spread

Licious, India's fastest growing meat, seafood & meat products brand, announced an addition in their Ready-To-Eat category with the launch of Prawn Spreads.

16-07-2020
Licious - Chunky Sriracha Prawn Spread. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Licious, India's fastest growing meat, seafood & meat products brand, announced an addition in their Ready-To-Eat category with the launch of Prawn Spreads. The product is made from all-natural ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, colour or flavouring and zero trans-fat. The company made its foray into the RTE category about a year ago with the launch of India's first Chicken Spreads.

"Over the last 3 months, as more and more people chose to stay in the safety of their homes, at- home cooking & consumption of food has seen a sharp spike. With people working from home & children being away from school, the demand for safe, high-quality, wholesome, flavourful, quick fixes is on the rise. Indeed, we have seen a 3X growth in our RTE category over the last quarter. Being a consumer-centric company, we felt the need to provide our consumers with more options, hence Prawn Spreads!" said Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-Founders, Licious on the launch. "India is predominantly a land of meat-eaters. However, the popular food category like spreads has no meat-based option at all. Our spreads range solved this problem. With the launch of the prawn variant, we are aiming at creating more specialized options that can satiate all the seafood lovers out there," added the founders.

A blend of freshly cooked juicy and succulent prawns and a creamy base, Licious' unique Prawn Spread is available in two zestful flavours - Chunky Butter Garlic Prawn and Chunky Sriracha Prawn. Chunky is the operative word here. Every 100 grams of the spread contains 30 gm of freshly cooked prawn chunks! The versatile spread not only makes for a hearty breakfast, but also easily fits into lunch, dinner and snack menus.

Licious Prawn Spread will be available on the Licious app & website and select modern retail outlets across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai & Hyderabad. Available in two sizes, 35gm pet blisters and 200gm glass bottles priced at Rs 49/- and Rs 249/- respectively. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

