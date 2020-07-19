Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exporters tap rail route to send over 9,000 tn of spices to Bangladesh amid lockdown

Earlier, over 95 per cent of India's spice exports to Bangladesh were routed through the ports of Ghojadanga, Mundra, Hili, Mohadipur, Petrapole, Nhava Sheva or by road in small quantities. The official said that for the first time, exporters of turmeric and chilli, who faced a tough time in transporting by road during lockdown, collaborated with the South Central Railways for exporting spices through rail to Bangladesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 17:33 IST
Exporters tap rail route to send over 9,000 tn of spices to Bangladesh amid lockdown

More than 9,000 tonnes of spices such as chilli, turmeric and cumin were exported to Bangladesh by rail route for the first time as coronavirus-related lockdown disrupted road transport, an official said. In the past one month, over 5,000 tonnes turmeric, 4,300 tonnes chilli, and 100 tonnes cumin have been exported by rail to Bangladesh from the Andhra-Telangana belt, the official said. Bangladesh is one of the leading export destinations for Indian spices and accounts for about 9 per cent in volume terms and 5 per cent in value terms of India's total spice exports.

During 2019-20, around 1,09,950 tonnes of spices valued at Rs 1,005 crore were exported to Bangladesh and the major items shipped are cumin, chilli, ginger, and turmeric. Earlier, over 95 per cent of India's spice exports to Bangladesh were routed through the ports of Ghojadanga, Mundra, Hili, Mohadipur, Petrapole, Nhava Sheva or by road in small quantities.

The official said that for the first time, exporters of turmeric and chilli, who faced a tough time in transporting by road during lockdown, collaborated with the South Central Railways for exporting spices through rail to Bangladesh. "Over the past one month, around 5,250 tonne of turmeric, 4,300 tonne of chilli, and 100 tonne of cumin have been exported by rail from the Andhra-Telangana belt," the official added. According to exporters, the rail logistics is faster, safer and easier for dispatch of bulk quantities, besides bringing in a significant reduction of over 60 per cent in transportation charges when compared to roadways, from Rs 5 to Rs 1.7- 2 per kg. The Spices Board, under the commerce ministry, is initiating a series of measures to facilitate seamless and hassle-free movement of export consignments. Backed by the Ministry of Railways, the board recently convened an online interaction of spice exporters with the officials of the South Central Railway to explain the operational modalities as well as to encourage exporters in utilizing the opportunity to the fullest. During 2019-20, the export of spices from India crossed USD 3 billion.

Further the official said that exports of small cardamom from India to Saudi Arabia has resumed this year after trade issues were addressed by a delegation sent by the Ministry of Commerce for negotiations with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian FM visits Baghdad, ahead of Iraqi PM trip to Riyadh

Irans foreign minister on Sunday stressed that Iran-Iraq relations would not be shaken ahead of the Iraqi prime ministers planned visit this week to regional rival Saudi Arabia. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarifs visit to Baghda...

Six killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

At least six people were killed and 33 injured when a bus rammed into a stationary car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj district Sunday, an official said. The bus was carrying around 45 labourers from Bihars Madhubani district to Delhi...

Sigh of relief for jail inmates appearing in board exams after NIOS cancels test

After the National Institute of Open Schooling cancelled this years board exams for Classes 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 600 prison inmates in Delhi who were to appear in them heaved a sigh of relief, jail officials ...

Motor racing-Verstappen starts in Hungary despite crashing on way to grid

Red Bull won a race against time to fix Max Verstappens car after the Dutch driver crashed on his way to the Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid on Sunday. Verstappen slid off at turn 12 on a slippery track, the car crunching into the tyre b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020