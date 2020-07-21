Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment

The Supreme Court blocked the administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, with a majority saying the administration's rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived. Trump said in the memorandum that he had determined that “respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process warrants the exclusion of illegal aliens from the apportionment base, to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the President's discretion under the law." The presidential memorandum is expected to draw legal challenges.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:19 IST
Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the US illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials. The Supreme Court blocked the administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form, with a majority saying the administration's rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.

Trump said in the memorandum that he had determined that "respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process warrants the exclusion of illegal aliens from the apportionment base, to the extent feasible and to the maximum extent of the President's discretion under the law." The presidential memorandum is expected to draw legal challenges. "There is no end to Donald Trump's anti-immigrant agenda," said Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. First, he tried to put a citizenship question on the census but got blocked by the Supreme Court. Now he's back at it with an unconstitutional order that has no purpose other than to silence and disempower Latino voices and communities of color." The Census Bureau said last month that more than 90 million households had already responded to the 2020 Census with the majority doing it online. People can still respond on their own online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. Only this week, door-knockers started heading out to households in six areas whose residents hadn't yet answered the questionnaire.

Opponents of the citizenship question said it would discourage participation by immigrants and residents who are in the country illegally, resulting in inaccurate figures for a count that determines the distribution of some $675 billion in federal spending and how many congressional districts each state gets. Trump's efforts to add the citizenship question had drawn fury and backlash from critics who alleged that it was intended to discourage participation in the survey, not only by people living in the country illegally but also by citizens who fear that participating would expose noncitizen family members to repercussions.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITes companies till Dec 31

The government on Tuesday said it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for IT and BPO companies till December 31. The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31. DoT has further extended the relaxations in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020