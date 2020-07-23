World's First DMIT Scanning App Launched By Brainwonders

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:07 IST
Mr. Manish Naidu in special attendance at IB Global Conference 2019, Hong Kong . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest DMIT by Brainwonders App proves again why Brainwonders reigns in the DMIT industry. Brainwonders has now established itself as the pioneer of DMIT and educational counselling. The journey of Brainwonders spans back to 2 decades when Prof Lin initiated world-changing research into the field of dermatoglyphics. Brainwonders brought the application of this concept to India on 23rd July 2011 and since then, it has only contributed with innovations and quality services as they progressed.

The most recent of their contributions is their DMIT by Brainwonders App which is now available on the android play store itself. The most important of these facets is that now anyone, anywhere in the world will have access to the world's only US Patented DMIT and avail the service for the benefit of themselves and their loved ones. Mr. Manish Naidu (CEO & Founder) of Brainwonders states, "We have received great feedback on the lives we have touched with our DMIT and counselling. We want to ensure that we leave no stone unturned to make a difference to all, helping them lead a happier life. That is why we have launched the app for our valuable customers!" With this mega-launch on 23rd July 2020 (Thursday), Brainwonders not only became the first but currently the only organisation to adopt the android platform to provide DMIT scanning and upload services for the biometrics in a secure manner. The process is simple:

Install the App Register for the Scans

Complete the scanning using the phone camera Upload the scans

Be ready for the report and counselling DMIT by Brainwonders App has not only made the process of US Patented DMIT Scanning more accessible, but more feasible as well. Ask anyone about a gadget that is a necessity now and they would simply grab their mobile phones close to their heart. Brainwonders has thus honoured the digital revolution and with the following features:

An Android App available as a free download on the Playstore Completely Ad-Free and no In-app Purchases

Just a mere 25 MB file to save up on the much-appreciated storage Purging of the files after the report generation

Step-by-Step update of the DMIT Process communicated to the user Easy to navigate User Panel

The only requirement is an android phone with basic internet connection Not only that, the scanned files are end-to-end encrypted and completely eradicated post the completion of the process to comply with the section 43-A of Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011 (Rules) as notified by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Government of India. Hence, the clients can be rest assured that all the SPDI (Sensitive Personal Data or Information) is completely secure.

Brainwonders has long been remarkable in technological revolution in the sector of educational testing with their online test and mobile-based scanning app (using the scanner). This update removes the scanner and actually empowers the clients to take their future into their own hands with support and guidance from the Brainwonders team of Clinical Psychologists and Career Counsellors. For their services and milestone advancements, Brainwonders has been cherished by people from all walks of life across its 108 centres globally. Many have come to Brainwonders for Career Guidance, Subject and College Selection, Professional Growth. Relationship Management and much more, with 500+ top schools and corporate organisations associating with Brainwonders. The list of recognitions achieved by Brainwonders for their dedicated services is endless, and to name a few: Best in Student Counselling (Indian National Awards, 2012)

Excellence in Career Counselling (Indian School Conclave, 2018 & 2019) Digital Innovation in Career Counselling (Indian education Awards by Asia's Emerging Brands, 2018 & 2019)

Most Trusted Academic Counsellor (National K-12 Summit, 2018 & 2019) Outstanding Contribution in Educational Counselling (Education Today Merit Awards, 2016-2019)

The app has been in Beta Testing since December 2019 and the final version will now be launched on the organisation's 9th anniversary on 23rd July 2020. With this, Brainwonders's clients can now enjoy contactless and effortless DMIT Guidance to fulfill their and their children's inborn potential in a safe and contactless way. In the times of COVID-19 crisis as the coronavirus creates further havoc, DMIT by Brainwonders App comes as a timely blessing for all. Not only that, many locations of India, for whom accessing a Brainwonders centre was challenging, can take the test and reap the benefits of online expert career counselling and personal guidance right from the comfort of their home. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

