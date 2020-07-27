Dow and Thong Guan introduces sustainable plastic stretch cling films made with renewable feedstock in Asia Pacific

Plastic product made from bio-based resins, achieving high performance while reducing carbon footprint SINGAPORE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Thong Guan, one of the world's leading plastic stretch cling film producers, today introduced a new range of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) in Asia Pacific. This marks a milestone in the region's commercialization of a plastics offering made from renewable feedstock, enabling industry providers to produce high-performance plastics while reducing carbon footprint. In a joint effort, Thong Guan will be using Dow's bio-based resin derived from renewable feedstock. The feedstock comes from tall oil, a residue of paper production, from sustainably managed forests. Unlike other alternative renewable feedstocks, it does not compete with the human food chain, and no extra land is required for its production. Dow uses a mass balance approach, which encourages the use of renewable feedstock, by supporting sustainable systems for producing plastic. This approach enables the industry to transition away from its dependency on fossil fuels as a feedstock.

Nano Bio, the new range of stretch cling films by Thong Guan, will be made using Dow's linear low-density polyethylene, ELITE™ 5230GC R Enhanced Polyethylene Resins. Without compromising on quality, the new bio-based stretch cling films will support brand owners in addressing Asia Pacific's increasing demand for renewable plastics. "To achieve our new sustainability targets, Dow is committed to implementing and advancing technologies to manufacture products using fewer resources, thereby helping our customers to reduce their carbon footprint. Introducing Dow's first bio-based polyethylene in Asia Pacific based on renewable feedstock is an important step in this direction," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific commercial vice president of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. "In addition, as a part of the new sustainability targets, Dow is also committed to stopping the leakage of plastic waste into the environment by enabling 1 million metric tonnes of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030 and closing the circular economy loop by having 100% of its products sold into packaging applications be reusable or recyclable by 2035." The Nano Bio range of stretch cling film is produced by state-of-the-art nanotechnology, downgauged with increased strength, flexibility, and durability. In addition to being environmentally friendly, this optimized packaging ensures pallet load stability and curtails damages and accidents during transportation.

"This is a landmark moment for Dow. Introducing bio-based resins for the first time in Asia Pacific, our fastest growing market, is key in advancing a circular economy. We are proud to embark on this journey with our long-term partner, Thong Guan, and further both our sustainability offerings in order to meet our environmental goals," Eunice Ch'ng, senior marketing manager, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Asia Pacific. "We are committed to preserving the environment and resources for the future world. The continuous collaboration with Dow illustrates our dedication to offering renewable products and promoting sustainability," said Dato' Ang Poon Chuan, managing director, Thong Guan Industries. "With Dow's bio-based resins, our Nano Bio reduces the use of plastics while maintaining the same high-performance, thus meeting our customers' business and sustainability needs.

David Ang, sales and marketing general manager, Thong Guan Industries concluded, "Sustainability is not just a buzz word. At Thong Guan, our commitment is not solely on our products, but also in our processes and daily consumptions. It is our unequivocal commitment to protect our home, reduce carbon footprint, and innovate our way towards an ecological balance for our future generations." Dow's bio-based polyethylene portfolio is produced using bio-naphtha from tall oil, which is a byproduct of paper pulp production. This new supply chain from bio-feedstocks enables a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to standard fossil-derived PE resins. In addition, our PE resins production is certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) based on a mass balance approach. This approach helps industries become more sustainable by supporting the sourcing of sustainable ingredients within complex manufacturing or production systems, meaning all steps meet traceability criteria. About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow (NYSE: DOW), combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines, and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end-use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods, and transportation. P&SP is one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives, and enabled by Pack Studios, is a leading innovator and collaborator across the value chain on sustainable application development and circular economy life-cycle design for plastics. www.dowpackaging.com About Dow Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings, and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Thong Guan Thong Guan began as a family-oriented business in 1942. Started as a trading company distributing tea and coffee locally under our 888™ brand, we have grown gradually and steadily since then. Over the decades, we have rapidly moved up the value chain to diversify our product range from manufacturing and trading beverages to flexible packaging for industrial and commercial use. Today, we are one of the largest manufacturers of plastic packaging products in Malaysia and the fastest-growing companies in the Asia Pacific. We have over 70 years of experience and distinguished track records in manufacturing, trading, and progressive innovation. Listed on the Main Board of the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange (KLSE), we are growing at an average of 10% per year with an annual turnover of over USD 220 million. Our core manufacturing operations are situated in the Northern Region, Kedah which covers over 20 acres, with established manufacturing operations in Sabah, China, and Thailand.