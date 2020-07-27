Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold roars to record high, dollar dives again

Silver climbed another 7.5%, to take its July streak past 30%, which would be its best month on record. A lot of factors were in play for markets, said Shafali Sachdev, the head of FX Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Singapore, from U.S.-China tensions to a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 17:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold roars to record high, dollar dives again
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Gold soared to an all-time high on worsening ties between the United States and China, a sinking dollar and ultra-low interest rates on Monday, while stock markets faltered before a deluge of corporate earnings.

Europe's main stock markets were still hurting after their first weekly drop in four and as the euro's fastest gains since early 2016 took past $1.17, but it was weakening dollar and precious metals surge that dominated. Gold made a 1.6% jump to surpass its 2011 highs and put $2,000 per ounce in its sights. Silver climbed another 7.5%, to take its July streak past 30%, which would be its best month on record.

A lot of factors were in play for markets, said Shafali Sachdev, the head of FX Asia at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Singapore, from U.S.-China tensions to a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks. "If you look at the fact that the dollar's been higher yielding than many other currencies for quite a while, and with some of the benefits of that being eroded ... and also the continued demand for a safe haven, it all plays into gold's strengthening," she said.

"And at this point there doesn't seem any obvious factor that could help the trend to draw to a close." European stocks cut some early losses after data from Germany showed an improvement in business morale, but they continued to struggle.

Travel and leisure stocks were down nearly 2.5%, with airlines and tour operators such as TUI AG, , Easyjet, British Airways owner IAG falling between 7.5% and 12% after Britain imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, where coronavirus cases are rising again. Asia was also choppy. A 10% rally in Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC helped the tech sector, after U.S. rival Intel saw its shares plunge more than 16% on Friday.

Elsewhere, mainland Chinese shares gave up most of their early gains, with the CSI300 index closing up just 0.2%, after steep losses on Friday too. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2%, though S&P 500 futures steadied and were last up 0.5% in Europe.

Global shares had lost steam late last week after Washington ordered China's consulate in Houston to close, prompting Beijing to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

"U.S. President (Donald) Trump used to say China's President Xi Jinping is a great leader. But now Pompeo's wording is becoming so aggressive that markets are starting to worry about further escalation," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. MORE STIMULUS

Key for markets this week will be the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, U.S. gross domestic product figures and earnings releases from the world's main tech companies, including Facebook on Wednesday and Amazon, Apple and Google on Thursday. Hopes for a quick U.S. economic recovery are fading as coronavirus infections showed few signs of slowing.

That means the economy could capitulate without fresh support from the government, with some of the earlier steps such as enhanced jobless benefits due to expire this month. Investors hope U.S. Congress will agree on a deal before its summer recess. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% "wage replacement" -- but there are some sticking points.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, want enhanced unemployment benefits of $600 per week to be extended and are looking for a much bigger stimulus compared with the Republicans' $1 trillion plan. Concerns about the U.S. economic outlook have also started to weigh on the dollar. The dollar index dropped 0.5% to its lowest in nearly two years.

The euro gained 0.5% to a 22-month high of $1.1725, continuing a winning streak since last week's agreement on a 750 billion-euro post-pandemic EU recovery fund. Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.7% to 105.355 yen , a four-month low. The British pound hit a four-and-a-month high of $1.2868 and benchmark Bunds and Treasuries gained ground in the bond markets.

Oil prices were capped on worries about the worsening Sino-U.S. relations and both new and returning waves of the coronavirus around the world, which have now infected more than 16 million people and killed nearly 650,000. Brent futures were at $43.40 per barrel and U.S. crude futures at $41.44.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Country's mineral sector could be potential driver of high growth: CII to NITI Aayog

Industry body CII on Monday said the mineral sector could be a potential driver of growth under the current times and stressed that reforms announced for the sector, including the proposed National Mineral Index, will help attract investmen...

Identify nodal agency, build all-encompassing data strategy to support AI adoption in India: Report

Policy measures like identifying a nodal agency, forming collaborative frameworks for engagement between governments, industry and academia, and building an all-encompassing data strategy for India will help support wider adoption of artifi...

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020