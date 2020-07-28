Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's time to develop software products of our own: IT Secretary

Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said India has tremendous capability in developing software products and they can be developed by identifying issues in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, education, environment etc and resolving them with the help of technology. "While we have been extremely strong in IT services, the area of software products is one where we are dependent on products coming from all parts of the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:03 IST
It's time to develop software products of our own: IT Secretary

India should begin developing software products of its own that can be used not just in the country but in global markets as well, a top official said on Tuesday. Electronics and IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said India has tremendous capability in developing software products and they can be developed by identifying issues in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, education, environment etc and resolving them with the help of technology.

"While we have been extremely strong in IT services, the area of software products is one where we are dependent on products coming from all parts of the world. We are happy and confident users of products from wherever they come. It's time to change that. It is time to have a software product of our own--  not just for India, but for the global market," Sawhney said at a FICCI virtual conference. He said the government has come up with a software products policy which pushes for development of indigenous products.

"We have strength in IT and IT services. Almost all the technology companies across the globe have significant presence in India. The contribution that is made to global products and services by Indian designers and engineers is immense and it is growing significantly. We are trying to move towards software products," Sawhney said. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise that there is a need for more and more software products from India.

The government has started giving cash prizes to entrepreneurs who develop apps. The government's online citizen engagement platform has received 6,940 entries under the contest in several categories. This includes 1,142 under business, 901 under health and wellness, 1,062 under e-learning, 1,155 under social networking, 326 under games, 662 under office and work-from-home, 237 under news and 320 under entertainment category.

"We are now scrutinising all the applications and we have found that there is huge potential to develop software products in India," MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said. Sawhney said mobile assembling in India has grown over 10 fold in the last six years and there is now huge scope in development of electronic segments in the country.

"We see tremendous opportunity in medical devices, automotive electronics, defence electronics, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, drones and robotics. I think we have tremendous potential in all these areas. We have tremendous potential today. There is room to grow very quickly in all these segments," he said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...

Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard was wrapping up Tuesday, with the stars lawyer insisting Depp had never hit a woman and branding Heard a compulsive liar. The Pirates of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs.Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020