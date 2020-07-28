Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIB should promote more global infrastructure projects: Chinese President Xi

"Let us aim at development for all and make the AIIB a new type of multilateral development bank that promotes development across the world," Xi said in his address. "For countries to develop together, infrastructure connectivity serves as an important physical foundation.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:18 IST
AIIB should promote more global infrastructure projects: Chinese President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank should promote more infrastructure development across the world with its number of members increasing from 57 to 102, spanning across continents. The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), launched in 2016, is a multilateral development bank that aims to support building of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.

China is the largest shareholder of the bank with 26.06 per cent voting rights. India is the second-largest shareholder with 7.5 per cent followed by Russia at 5.93 per cent and Germany at 4.5 per cent. "Let us aim at development for all and make the AIIB a new type of multilateral development bank that promotes development across the world," Xi said in his address.

"For countries to develop together, infrastructure connectivity serves as an important physical foundation. The AIIB should commit itself to serving the development needs of all its members and providing more high-quality, low-cost and sustainable investment for both traditional and new types of infrastructure. This will give renewed impetus to economic and social development in Asia and beyond," he said. "The (AIIB) initiative is designed to develop infrastructure and connectivity in Asia and deepen regional cooperation for shared development," Xi said.

He said the bank “got off to a good start”. “From the 57 founding members to today's membership of 102 (countries) spanning the six continents of Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Oceania, the AIIB has grown from strength to strength and provided nearly USD 20 billion in infrastructure investment to its members”, he said. The AIIB, which has Indian D J Pandian as its vice president, last month approved a USD 750-million loan to India to assist the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-financed with the Asian Development Bank, the budgetary support will go towards bolstering economic aid for businesses, including for the informal sector, expanding social safety nets for the needy, and strengthening the country's health care systems, a press release from the bank said. The AIIB's total sovereign loans to India that have already been approved amounts to USD 3.06 billion, the release added.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate ...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

IAF chief to receive Rafales in Ambala on July 29

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala on Wednesday tomorrow to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. The Air Force Chief would be in Ambala tomorrow to receive the fi...

Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most locations of border, says China

The frontline troops of China and India have completed disengagement at most locations of their border, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday, adding the situation on the ground is easing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020