Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities gain, safe havens flat ahead of Fed statement

U.S. stock markets rose and perceived safe-haven assets were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy and Congress over additional government stimulus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities gain, safe havens flat ahead of Fed statement

U.S. stock markets rose and perceived safe-haven assets were steady on Wednesday as investors awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy and Congress over additional government stimulus. The Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day and perhaps open the door to a higher tolerance for inflation - something dollar bears think could squash real yields and sink the currency even further.

Investors are also focused on the U.S. Congress and White House as they clash over new measures to replace enhanced coronavirus unemployment benefits that are due to expire on Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration and Democrats in Congress were still far apart in their efforts to agree on a coronavirus relief bill. The market consensus is that a $1 trillion support package will be agreed, said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

"I think that’s a kind of bare minimum and that won’t be the last that will be needed," he said. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.50% following slight losses in Europe and broader declines in Asia.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.13 points, or 0.27%, to 26,451.41, the S&P 500 gained 23.71 points, or 0.74%, to 3,242.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 93.57 points, or 0.9%, to 10,495.66. Among U.S. stocks to gain were Starbucks Corp, which saw its business "steadily recovering," and Advanced Micro Devices, which surged after it raised its revenue forecast. Boeing shares fell after a bigger-than-expected loss.

Deaths from the novel coronavirus in the United States registered their biggest one-day increase since May on Tuesday, with this month's spike in infections having forced some states to make a U-turn on reopening their economies. Asia and Europe have also been hit by new surges in COVID-19 infections, with several countries imposing new restrictions and Britain imposing 14-day quarantines on travelers from Spain.

"Global stock markets appear to be starting to get a little wobbly as the latest earnings numbers start to paint a picture of a global economy that could start to face a challenging time in the weeks and months ahead," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Traditional safe havens were mixed. Gold paused its rally, down 0.1% at $1,957.39 an ounce.

The dollar index fell 0.371%, with the euro up 0.51% to $1.1774. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 0.579%, from 0.581% late on Tuesday. Oil prices climbed after a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories was enough to offset concerns about U.S. fuel demand, though concerns about the record increases in COVID-19 infections kept gains in check.

U.S. crude rose 0.66% to $41.31 per barrel and Brent was at $43.71, up 1.13% on the day.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for pointing gun at Delhi Police personnel

A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at police personnel in the Andrews Ganj area of South Delhi, the Delhi Police said. Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, South said, on July 26, a complaint was filed by Amar Si...

US names new Arctic envoy in push to expand reach in region

The Trump administration on Wednesday named a special envoy for the Arctic, filling a post that had been vacant for more than three years as the administration seeks a greater role in the region and tries to blunt growing Russian and Chines...

FIFA Council approves USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan regulations

Bureau of the FIFA Council on Wednesday approved the USD 1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan regulations which will support all 211 FIFA member associations and the six confederations to assist in the alleviation of the financial impact of the...

World Bank's IFC to launch $4 bln medical supply financing platform

The World Bank Groups private-sector arm said on Wednesday it is launching a 4 billion financing platform aimed at boosting the production and supply of critical health care products in developing countries to help fight the coronavirus pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020