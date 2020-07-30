EduSkills: Working with the State governments and impacting more than one lakh students across India

EduSkills, a non-profit social enterprise is witnessing 70 per cent growth in online learners in the last two-three months. During the difficult times of Covid-19, some sectors are leaving no stone unturned in converting this disaster into opportunities. Ed-Tech is one such industry. The e-learning industry is booming in the country as students and professionals are getting experimental and extremely creative in upskilling themselves.

The majority of India has become accustomed to the new normal, which indeed is the catalyst in this situation. Owing to its flexibility and feasibility, learners in the future would prefer on-line learning from the safety and comfort of their homes. EduSkills works with state governments, skill missions, professional bodies, Universities and Colleges across India and is currently impacting more than 1,00,000 plus students, 2000 plus educators/faculties from more than 800 plus Higher education institutions through their world-class IT skills content, curriculum, learning management systems offered by global brands like Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Red Hat, Microchip, Blue Prism to name a few.

"Covid-19 has brought online education to the forefront. To take on the surge in demand in both students and professionals, we have partnered with most of the global players who offer global courses in some of the most niche skills in demand like Networking, Cloud, Automation, Linux, Python, etc. We look forward to doubling our strength as the online learning sector is anyway on an upward trajectory and will continue to grow in the future, even in the post-COVID era," said Shubhajit Jagadev, Executive Director, EduSkills. EduSkills is an ISO-9001:2015 Certified organization having well-established networks of members institution and their vision is to fill the gap between academia and industry by ensuring world-class curriculum access to the faculties and students.

By comprehensive identification of skills gaps in the students and mapping them with the latest and world's best technical skills, Eduskill aims to positively impact one million beneficiaries by 2024. This story is provided by Connect360 PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)