Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields hit 2-1/2 month low after dismal GDP data

Safe-haven German government bond yields hit new 2-1/2 month lows on Thursday as the country's economy showed a worse-than-expected, record contraction in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:38 IST
German bond yields hit 2-1/2 month low after dismal GDP data

Safe-haven German government bond yields hit new 2-1/2 month lows on Thursday as the country's economy showed a worse-than-expected, record contraction in the second quarter. Investors are focusing on economic data after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero on Wednesday. Weak readings hit riskier assets like stocks with fears of a potential second wave of coronavirus infections which could put Western economies back in lockdown.

"Data is increasingly important now that the market has now come to terms with a second wave," Mizuho analysts told clients. The German economy contracted by 10.1% in the second quarter in its steepest plunge on record, worse than the 9% contraction predicted by Reuters economists and wiping out nearly 10 years of economic growth.

"The drop was even harsher, more pronounced than expected, which is something that is also being reflected by the market," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. "There has been a lot of optimism in the spring with corona numbers going down and some early indicators going up. Now, with this very weak reading of German GDP numbers...(there is an) expectation that maybe some of the other European readings will be even worse," he said, referring to the likes of Italy and Spain.

Germany's 10-year yield fell to a new 2-1/2 month low of -0.55%, dropping further below the -0.50% level where it had found support in recent weeks. Yields were last down 5 basis points at -0.54%. Yields were also pushed down by data showing German annual inflation came to a standstill in July.

On top of that, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's Nov. 3 presidential election. Political turbulence usually lends supports to low risk assets.

Lenz added that the increase in coronavirus infections and uncertainty around the agreement of a new stimulus plan in the U.S. were also supporting safe-haven bonds. He said 10-year yields could fall to near -0.60%, a level last touched at the height of coronavirus market panic in mid-March, unless concerns eased.

Elsewhere, Italian 10-year yields fell to their lowest since early March at 1.036%, as the country sold five and ten-year bonds via auction. They were last down 2.5 bps at 1.03%.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries to support "COVAX" vaccine scheme

The World Health Organizations chief scientist said on Thursday that any country that supports the COVAX financing initiative has a better chance of getting a successful COVID-19 vaccine. Soumya Swaminathan told a news briefing in Geneva th...

Trump floats idea of delaying election, though Constitution does not give him that power

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, which the Constitution does not give him the power to do, words Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans condemned and called an attempt to distra...

Zimbabwe's security forces clear streets ahead of planned protests

Zimbabwes security forces on Thursday cleared people off streets of the capital Harare and forced shops to close, a day before planned anti-government protests during the worst economic crisis in more than a decade. President Emmerson Mnang...

Russia says suspected mercenaries detained by Belarus are wrongly accused

Russia demanded an explanation from Belarus on Thursday over what it said was Minsks wrongful arrest of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries accused of plotting acts of terrorism.The arrests risk worsening already strained relations betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020