Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok cannot stay in current format in US: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

His comments came two days after President Donald Trump on Friday said he will act to ban TikTok in the US, amidst reports of American technology giant Microsoft being in advanced talks to acquire the popular video sharing platform. "I've said publicly that it's under review.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:42 IST
TikTok cannot stay in current format in US: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said the Chinese-owned video app, TikTok, cannot stay in the current format in the US as it "risks sending back information on 100 million Americans". His comments came two days after President Donald Trump on Friday said he will act to ban TikTok in the US, amidst reports of American technology giant Microsoft being in advanced talks to acquire the popular video sharing platform.

"I've said publicly that it's under review. I will say publicly that the entire committee agrees that TikTok cannot stay in the current format because it risks sending back information on 100 million Americans," Mnuchin, who chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, told the ABC News in an interview. Mnuchin said he has spoken to several top American lawmakers and all agree that "there has to be a change". "The president can either force a sale or the president can block the app using IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act). And I'm not going to comment on my specific discussions with the president," he said in response to a question.

Trump on Friday said he could use the emergency economic powers or an executive order to ban TikTok in the US. The president also made it clear that he was not in favour of a deal to let a US company buy TikTok's American operations. India has banned as many as 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, a move welcomed by both the Trump administration and the US lawmakers.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that Microsoft, headed by Indian-American Satya Nadella, is in advanced talks to acquire the US operations of TikTok. The deal could run into billions of dollars. China-based ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok.

In recent weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused TikTok of collecting personal information of Americans. Media reports also said the Trump administration will soon order ByteDance to divest of its ownership of TikTok's US operations.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of d...

Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration

The district administration of Tinsukia in Assam on Sunday denied reports that the blaze in Baghjan gas well has spread to other areas, and said that a fire in a farmland, about two km away from the Oil India Limiteds site, was caused by bu...

Jets still irked at Flames' Tkachuk entering Game 2

After sleeping on it, the Winnipeg Jets doubled down on the accusations that Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk intentionally injured Mark Scheifele during their Western Conference qualifying-round series opener. In the immediate afterm...

Bills CB Gaines opting out for family reasons

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines is opting out of the 2020 season for family reasons. Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters the news on a Zoom call Sunday morning.Gaines, 28, is the second Buffalo player to opt out due to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020