Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall St as investors await stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:49 IST
US STOCKS-Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall St as investors await stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations and a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment in the absence of a fiscal coronavirus relief deal. Microsoft jumped 3.7% as it said it would push ahead with talks to acquire the U.S. operations of Chinese-owned TikTok after President Donald Trump reversed course on a planned ban of the short-video app.

Tech and healthcare led gains among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. A rally in tech-related stocks and historic stimulus have lifted the S&P 500 to within 4% of its peak, but faltering macroeconomic data and a gridlock on more government stimulus have made investors cautious again.

After an extra $600-per-week in jobless benefits expired last week, Congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials faced increasing pressure to come to an agreement on new legislation. White House adviser Peter Navarro said the Trump administration wanted an enhanced employment package passed in the next couple of days.

"Because we have an uneven economy, Congress has to do something," said Stephanie Link, portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors in New Jersey. "There are pocket of strengths and obviously the job market seems to be under pressure. I just hope they don't wait too long."

All eyes this week will be on the Labor Department's employment report on Friday that is expected to show far fewer jobs added in July after a record surge in June. On Monday, ISM's survey of the manufacturing sector showed a pickup in July activity, mirroring upbeat factory activity data from Europe and China.

"While most agree that the bottom in economic activity is behind us ... the way forward is likely to be bumpy as several U.S. states re-impose lockdown measures," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM. "This probably won't show up in the data until the release of the August figures."

Wall Street's fear gauge has declined in the past few weeks to hover near the lows of coronavirus-fueled volatility since late February. At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 227.69 points, or 0.86%, at 26,656.01, the S&P 500 was up 23.93 points, or 0.73%, at 3,295.05, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 117.01 points, or 1.09%, at 10,862.28.

With the U.S. corporate earnings season now past its half-way mark, a record number of companies have beaten dramatically lowered forecasts, but the second quarter is still set to be the low point for earnings this year. Drug distributor McKesson Corp gained 5% after boosting its full-year earnings forecast, while Tyson Foods Inc rose 2.2% on topping quarterly profit estimates.

Clorox Co slipped 2.0% even as it beat quarterly sales and profit estimates. After a tech-heavy week of earnings, investors are gearing up for reports from Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US , Activision and American International Group .

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1.64-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.89-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 106 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister - sources

Classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britains 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox by suspected Russian hackers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The so...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the second time

The West Bengal government on Monday changed for the second time the dates for the complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the new changes the lockdown will be enforced on August 20 and 21 and August 27 and 28...

Portugal reports no coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths on Monday from a day earlier for the first time since mid-March, when a lockdown was put in place, and the lowest number of new infections in almost three months. It has been very difficult in...

Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut

Mexican students will be educated in the next academic year through a home-learning program broadcast by major networks such as TV Azteca until a drop in coronavirus infections allows for schools to be reopened, the government said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020