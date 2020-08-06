Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as investors wait for U.S. stimulus

That weak dollar, strong euro trend is set to continue into next year, a Reuters poll showed, on expectations the U.S. economic recovery is flagging, especially compared with Europe. BoE STEADY The British pound rose to a five-month high against the dollar after the Bank of England left interest rates at 0.1% and warned about possible risks from taking rates below zero. Negative rates "are part of our toolbox ...

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:21 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as investors wait for U.S. stimulus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks slipped on Thursday as investors waited for signs of agreement on a U.S. aid package to counter damage from the coronavirus pandemic, with poor corporate earnings reports also weighing on European shares.

The Euro STOXX 600 fell 1%, with London's FTSE shedding 1.6% as the pound jumped to a five-month high. The Bank of England had earlier left interest rates unchanged, saying it was still weighing the risks of cutting rates below zero to revive growth. Paris fell 1.2% and Frankfurt 0.9% after worse-than-expected corporate earnings reports.

Europe's mining index fell 2.4% after Glencore scrapped its dividend. AXA slumped 4.4% after it dropped its 2020 earnings target and said it wouldn't make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter. Almost 60% of STOXX 600 companies that have reported results so far have topped lowered estimates, according to Refinitiv data. In a typical quarter, half beat estimates.

S&P 500 futures turned negative. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.2% and was on course to end three straight days of gains.

Markets are waiting for cues on the shape of a U.S. fiscal recovery package, currently subject to political wrangling in Washington, said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Top congressional Democrats and White House officials appeared to harden their stances on the relief plan on Wednesday, with few hints of compromise or that an unemployment benefit as generous as $600 a week could be reinstated.

"Stocks are really struggling to find direction until we know the outcome of those negotiations," Gimber said. "The clock is ticking for U.S. policymakers to get something done." Fears that economic recoveries across major economies are diverging have been playing out in currency markets, with the dollar's two-year supremacy at risk.

With figures on jobless claims in the U.S. labour market looming at 1230 GMT, the dollar fell in early trading to a two-year low as investors weighed whether the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus hit was lagging other major economies. By late morning it had recovered and was last up 0.1% at 92.914.

The euro climbed to its highest against the dollar since May 2018 before giving up its gains. It was last down 0.2% at $1.18430. That weak dollar, strong euro trend is set to continue into next year, a Reuters poll showed, on expectations the U.S. economic recovery is flagging, especially compared with Europe.

BoE STEADY The British pound rose to a five-month high against the dollar after the Bank of England left interest rates at 0.1% and warned about possible risks from taking rates below zero.

Negative rates "are part of our toolbox ... But at the moment we do not have a plan to use them," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told reporters. The BOE offered less grim predictions on unemployment and GDP contraction than it had in May, but it said the British economy would not recover to its end-2019 size until the end of next year. In May, it had said that milestone would be reached during the second half of 2021.

"More important for pound performance in the near-term were the BoE's comments on the likelihood of further policy easing later this year," analysts at MUFG wrote. "The comments did not send a strong signal that the BoE is moving closer to adopting negative rates. Sterling was last up 0.4% at $1.3170.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia making wage subsidies easier as COVID-19 surges, PM to say

Australia will make it easier to qualify for wage subsidies, the centrepiece of its response to the coronavirus crisis, following a surge in infections that has forced Melbourne into strict lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say o...

Facebook rejects request to release Myanmar officials’ data for genocide case

Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmars military and police. The social media ...

PIL wants declaration of tiger reserve in Goa

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA over a petition seeking declaration of a tiger reserve in Goa. Claud Alvares, who has filed the Public ...

India sets tone for Global COVID Collaboration: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India has set the tone for Global COVID Collaboration under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that extraordinary foreign out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020