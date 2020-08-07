Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.-China tensions hit European cyclical stocks

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:03 IST
U.S.-China tensions hit European cyclical stocks

European shares were trading largely flat on Friday after their Asian peers were hit by an escalation in U.S.-China tensions, but an upbeat earnings season and hopes of more stimulus kept most regional indexes on course for weekly gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index opened lower before trading flat, with growth-exposed cyclical sectors like banks, automakers and oil and gas firms handing back some of this week's steady gains. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to ban U.S. transactions with popular Chinese apps, Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's Tiktok, calling them "significant threats."

That came as Washington and Beijing officials were set to review the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal next week, sources told Reuters. The news knocked 1% off Asia-Pacific shares, while Amsterdam-listed Prosus, with its biggest investment in Tencent, fell 4.7%.

In a note to clients, Citi analysts said they viewed Trump's moves as less "significant (than) the consulate closure two weeks back (and) continue to expect China to stay restrained in terms of a retaliation." Markets, however, appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of U.S. jobs data, due for release later in the day, while also awaiting a new stimulus package to prop up the world's largest economy.

Despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe and uncertainty about a U.S. recovery, the STOXX 600 was on course for a weekly gain as more companies exceeded analysts' beaten-down expectations for second-quarter earnings and economic data continued to improve in Europe. Deutsche Telekom, which owns 43% of T-Mobile , rose 2.6% after the U.S. firm added more monthly phone subscribers than expected in the second quarter.

The broader telecoms index rose 1%. UK's Hikma Pharmaceuticals jumped 10.4% after saying it has started manufacturing remdesivir, an approved treatment for COVID-19 from U.S.-based Gilead and it raised its annual sales outlook for two of its biggest divisions.

Aero-engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings dropped 3.2% after a media report that activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management sold its stake in the company.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Singer Selena Gomez puts her culinary skills to test for new show

Selena Gomezs much-awaited cooking show, premiering from August 13 on HBO Max, will see the singer put her culinary skills to test, albeit with some professional help. According to CNN, Selena Chef was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic,...

IPL gets in principle permission from Indian govt to hold its 13th edition in UAE

The Indian Premier League IPL has received the Indian governments in-principle permission to conduct its 13th edition in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India sources confirmed on Friday. However, the official document is yet t...

Bauer gives Reds strong chance to break skid vs. Brewers

Trevor Bauer has been nothing short of brilliant in the young and unique Major League Baseball season. The Cincinnati right-hander will try to continue that early success when he starts for the visiting Reds in the opener of a three-game we...

PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra RSK, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhis Champaran Satyagraha, in New De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020