UP CM visits HCL supported integrated control centre in Gautam Buddha Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited HCL-supported integrated control centre in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the company said in a statement. The centre, which has been operational since April 3, 2020, has played a critical role in responding to citizen queries, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre has responded to 2.5 lakh citizen queries since it began operations, the company said. HCL set up the 'all-in-one' control room at one of its facilities in Noida, with support from the GB Nagar district administration, the police, the health department and both Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority.

"Data analysis of the call volume reveal that over majority of the calls received have been food related (60 per cent) with callers requesting for information on ordering groceries online or dry ration and cooked meals support," it said. The Control Room also responded to 15 per cent queries related to Health Services, including questions around e-pass for hospital visits, ambulance related services and pharmacy options. About 21 per cent of the total calls were related to other queries including information on masks and sanitiser availability, ATM accessibility. Rest 4 per cent calls were police related.

"The centre's focus has also been on screening callers and queries before referring them to a team of doctors appointed by the Government for further course of recommendation. 12 per cent of the total health related calls received were therefore, referred for doctor consultation," it said. The control centre also included processes for following up and reporting of all unconfirmed, suspected, foreign return cases as well as mobile tracking and monitoring for all home and hotel quarantine cases, basis inputs from official government authorities.