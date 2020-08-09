Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGTR recommends CVD on certain steel product imports from Indonesia

The ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its preliminary findings has recommended the duty after concluding in its probe that 'Flat Products of Stainless Steel' have been exported to India from Indonesia at subsidised prices. The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to subsidisation of the product and therefore it is necessary to recommend imposition of provisional countervailing duty on these imports, the DGTR has said in a notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:14 IST
DGTR recommends CVD on certain steel product imports from Indonesia

The Commerce Ministry has recommended imposition of provisional countervailing duty (CVD) on certain steel products from Indonesia to guard domestic manufacturers from subsidised imports. The ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its preliminary findings has recommended the duty after concluding in its probe that 'Flat Products of Stainless Steel' have been exported to India from Indonesia at subsidised prices.

The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to subsidisation of the product and therefore it is necessary to recommend imposition of provisional countervailing duty on these imports, the DGTR has said in a notification. It said that the directorate is of the view that imposition of provisional countervailing duty is required to offset subsidisation and injury, pending completion of the investigation. "The authority recommends imposition of provisional countervailing duty on the imports...originating in or exported from the subject country (Indonesia)," it said.

The duties recommended are 22.31 per cent, 22.65 per cent and 24.83 per cent on different producers of Indonesia. The finance ministry will take the final call to impose these duties. In October last year, the directorate initiated the probe into an alleged subsidised export of certain steel products by Indonesia, following complaints by domestic industry.

The petitioners had alleged that the producers/exporters of certain steel products in Indonesia have benefited from the actionable subsidies provided at various levels by the Indonesian government. Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) and Jindal Stainless Steel had filed an application on behalf of domestic industry before the directorate, alleging subsidisation of these products by Indonesia.

They had requested for initiation of an anti-subsidy investigation for levy of countervailing duties on imports of the goods. Under the global trade rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a member country is allowed to impose anti-subsidy to countervailing duty if a product is subsidised by the government of its trading partner.

These duties are trade remedies to protect domestic industry. Subsidy on a product makes it competitive in price terms in other markets. Countries provide this to boost their exports. India and Indonesia are members of the WTO. Indonesia is a major trading partner of India.

The bilateral trade between the countries declined to USD 19.18 billion in 2019-20 from USD 21.12 billion in 2018-19. Trade balance is in the favour of Indonesia..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Spectacles believed to be worn by Gandhi emerge at UK auction

A pair of gold-plated spectacles believed to have been worn by Mahatma Gandhi and presented as a gift in the 1900s have emerged on the UK auction circuit, estimated to fetch between 10,000 pounds and 15,000 pounds. East Bristol Auctions in ...

Asia-Pacific may see $31.4-54.3 bn remittance losses due to COVID-19: ADB

Asia Pacific, which accounts for a third of the global migrant workforce, is likely to face remittance losses of USD 31.4-54.3 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian Development Bank ADB said in a report. The governments need to...

Maoist hideout busted, cartridges seized after gunfight in Odisha

Security forces busted a camp of the CPI Maoist and seized a large number of cartridges after an exchange of fire with cadres of the banned outfit in Odishas Bargarh district, police said on Sunday. The gun-battle took place in Gandhamardan...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Sunday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020