Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fuel demand dips 11.7 pc in July

On Tuesday, government data showed slump in factory output easing in June to 16.6 per cent from 30 per cent contraction seen in May and over 50 per cent fall in April. Naphtha demand fell 12.3 per cent to 1.28 million tonnes in July from a year earlier, but rose 10 per cent from June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:40 IST
Fuel demand dips 11.7 pc in July

India's fuel demand is beginning to flatline after showing signs of returning to life, as consumption dipped 11.7 per cent in July, official data showed. Fuel consumption, a barometer of economic activity in the country, had slumped by over 45 per cent in April as nationwide lockdown halted most vehicular traffic and shut industries. However, with easing of lockdown restrictions, the demand picked up in May and June with month-on-month increase in consumption numbers.

However, mini-lockdowns imposed by states to contain the spread of coronavirus seemed to have stopped this recovery, with fuel demand falling 3.5 per cent in July over the previous month. Fuel demand fell to 15.67 million tonnes in July, 11.7 per cent lower compared with 17.75 million tonnes consumption in the same month a year ago, and 3.5 per cent lower than the June sale of 16.24 million tonnes.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about two-fifth of India's overall fuel usage and is the most used fuel for transportation and irrigation, fell 19.25 per cent to 5.52 million tonnes in July from a year earlier, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed. Diesel usage in July was lower than 6.3 million tonnes consumption in June.

Petrol demand fell 10.3 per cent from a year earlier to 2.26 million tonnes, and by 0.8 per cent from 2.28 million tonnes in June. On Tuesday, government data showed slump in factory output easing in June to 16.6 per cent from 30 per cent contraction seen in May and over 50 per cent fall in April.

Naphtha demand fell 12.3 per cent to 1.28 million tonnes in July from a year earlier, but rose 10 per cent from June. Sale of bitumen, used for making roads, slipped 4.4 per cent on an annual basis to 3,89,000 tonnes, and by about 45 per cent month-on-month. Cooking gas LPG is the only fuel that has seen rise post-outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly because the government doled out free cylinders to poor to minimise hardships caused by the pandemic.

LPG sales rose 2.3 per cent in July to 2.27 million tonnes..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Frenchman who aided Mayan farmers killed in Guatemala

A French aid worker was shot to death on a rural highway in Guatemala, where he had led agricultural projects for indigenous Mayan communities for 20 years. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the killing of Benoit Pierre Amadee Mari...

Iraq military says Turkish drone kills 2 senior commanders

A Turkish drone strike killed two senior Iraqi security officials, Iraqs military said Tuesday, marking the first time that Turkeys operation to root out Kurdish rebels in Iraqs north produced fatalities among high-ranking Iraqi personnel. ...

eMedicoz App wins Special Mention in PM Modi's #AatmaNirbharApp Innovation Challenge

eMedicoz app got listed in the Special Mention category in the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge organized by the Government of India. MeitY in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission - Niti Aayog launches Digital India AatmaNi...

481 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

A total of 481 new COVID-19 cases, 138 recoveries, and 5 deaths were reported from Puducherry on Wednesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020