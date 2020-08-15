Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.20%, although still on track to gain for a second straight week. On Wall Street, a slowdown in retail sales growth last month and concern over further reluctance by consumers weighed on stocks, with the main indexes down, though not far from record highs.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 01:12 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls

Stocks dipped on Friday as data out of China, the euro zone and the United States put a lid on expectations for a sustained global rebound, with traders already worried about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus.

European shares were weighed further by a hit to travel stocks after Britain added more European countries, including France, to its quarantine list amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1.20%, although still on track to gain for a second straight week.

On Wall Street, a slowdown in retail sales growth last month and concern over further reluctance by consumers weighed on stocks, with the main indexes down, though not far from record highs. "The economy remains on life support and Congress going on recess is bad news for large parts of the economy," Edward Moya, New York-based senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in an afternoon note. "Stocks will not selloff due to the extraordinary policy support that central banks and governments have put in place."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.66 points, or 0.19%, to 27,843.06, the S&P 500 lost 9.69 points, or 0.29%, to 3,363.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.59 points, or 0.53%, to 10,983.92. MSCI's world index shed 0.43%, drifting further from all-time highs touched in February. The index has still rallied close to 50% from March's trough despite the pandemic.

The euro zone reported the biggest drop it ever recorded in employment in the second quarter. Data also confirmed a record fall in gross domestic product last quarter and a widening in the euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world. Data showing a slower-than-expected rise in Chinese industrial production and a surprise fall in retail sales put Asian shares on the defensive.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%, although shares in Japan rose 0.2% and Chinese shares rose 1.5% in choppy trade. Yields on U.S. Treasuries dipped but remained elevated after an auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday met weak demand.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 0.711%, from 0.716% late on Thursday. A review of the U.S.-China trade deal initially slated for Saturday will be delayed due to scheduling issues and no new date has been agreed upon, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Gold ticked lower and was on track for its steepest weekly fall since March, following a string of nine weeks of gains. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,940.99 an ounce. Silver , also on track for a weekly loss after a long string of gains, fell 4.92% to $26.20.

The dollar index was headed for an eighth consecutive week of losses, its longest weekly losing streak in a decade. The index fell 0.153%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.1835. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.34% versus the greenback at 106.56 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3087, up 0.18% on the day.

Oil edged further below $45 a barrel, giving up some of this week's gain, under pressure from doubts about demand recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising supply. U.S. crude recently fell 0.28% to $42.12 per barrel and Brent was at $44.86, down 0.22% on the day.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...

Independence Day: 4 CISF personnel who died on duty to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra today

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The CISF martyrs ...

Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa

Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours from 11 pm onwards, the Goa Meteorological Centre informed on Friday.Isolated locations over north and south...

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained

Astronomers have determined the cause of the dramatic dimming observed last year and earlier this year of one of the brightest stars in the night sky, a colossus called Betelgeuse that appears to be on its way toward a violent death.Based o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020