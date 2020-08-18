A Smart, Digital PR Platform, ‘Primex News Network’ Launched on Independence Day

• One-of-a-kind Digital PR Platform Aimed at Smart Media Solutions Launched • Unfurls a wide spectrum of advertising, PR and digital media spectrums • Provides combined PR distribution and media monitoring services On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, a leading public relations and media management agency, Primex Media Services Pvt. Ltd. launched its new digital vertical Primex News Network (www.primexnewsnetwork.com) in India. Helmed by a bunch of like-minded communications professionals, this public relations agency is no less than a next-big-thing in the media and PR industry of India. The happening state boasts a large spectrum of businesses and industries with a recent boost in the IT sectors, as well. In a desperate bid to augment a wide range of businesses by leveraging their advertising, communications, and media management tactics, a platform like Primex News Network has always been a much-needed one. After all, in these days of digital boost and cut-throat competitions, every business aspires to be among the topmost! With the help of effective brand reputation, advertising and media relations, one can achieve their coveted place in an ever-changing marketplace.

''Believe it or not, merely marketing strategies cannot suffice alone as effective media planning and reputation management is also a key manoeuvre. For both a progressive as well as an established brand, we at Primex play our part in creating an environment of trust among their stakeholders with our allied services like crisis management, media relations, media monitoring, events, and digital PR to name a few,'' said Mr. Nitesh Desai, Director of Primex News Network. Built upon the philosophy of ensuring business longevity, Primex News Network applies realistic approaches with its excellent communications strategies which in turn help transform public opinions in favor of businesses. Nowadays, when any media can make or break a brand, such a state-of-the-art public relations agency remains right there to handle the media-related queries, issues, and solutions for an array of industries. What's more, such public relations par excellence rightly deal during crisis situations while delivering fitting outcomes with its prudent crisis management gambit.

Primex News Network has an extensive multi-channel distribution network that can help businesses distribute their stories (print, video, and graphics) in the most effective ways. It covers the gamut of print, TV, radio and digital platforms whilst directly influencing communicators and journalists in more than many ways. Add to more, it provides press release writing service for the events, promotions, product launch, campaigns, etc. with SEO-friendly keywords so that their news can be picked up on priority across various search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo. The press release service is offered in various languages with absolute quality and immediate response. While emphasizing the digital India of PM Narendra Modi Mr. Desai added that the time has already begun to shift towards the digital world and modern businesses need to get themselves acquainted with it. With our advertising and PR platform, businesses can promote their products and services by just a click. Our dedicated online network and digital media management can not only add value to their business objectives but also enhances brand reputation. ''Earlier for creative communications-related solutions, the industries in India had to depend on various multinational agencies from metros like Mumbai and Delhi which also claimed their time and energy, but now they can reach us for immediate solutions and that too, in the most convenient ways. We're no doubt, a vocal for local communication initiative,'' he added.

Any businesses which want deeper and wider engagement for their products and services as well as brand reputation management just have to call or register with Primex News Network. It efficiently and creatively drives messages while encouraging the target audiences to act on it.