Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe becomes brand ambassador of Itel Mobile Rwanda

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe has signed a contract on August 18 that will see her become the brand ambassador of Itel Mobile Rwanda in the next twelve months, according to a news report by The New Times.

The contract will see the beauty queen promoting different products by the mobile phone solutions company effective the day of the signing of the contract.

During the signing, she was accompanied by two of her colleagues in the 'Mackenzie Quadruple', who are famous on social media for their performing skills and her mother who doubles as her manager.

Nishimwe has said working with a big firm at the level of Itel was a dream she was having from her very young age.

"It is a dream come true. Thanks for welcoming me and I am glad to be part of the Itel family. It is a big pleasure working with them and I hope to work well with the company through the coming year," Nishimwe said.

Norbert Gatera, the Itel Mobile National Agent has said that the firm has made a good choice in working with Nishimwe as a brand ambassador, adding that she can help the company reach more customers across the country.

"I am sure we made a good business choice in Nishimwe because her brand can help our business by pushing our products. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership which I am confident will benefit both of us," he said.

According to officials from Itel, the contract is open for an extension if all goes according to plan.

Itel Mobile was established in 2007 and has for the past few years increased its presence in Rwanda with its wide-ranging products including phones and accessories easily found in retail shops in different parts of the country.