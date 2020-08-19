Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel, Voda Idea may file additional applications for 5G trials without Chinese vendors

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to file additional applications seeking spectrum for 5G trials in which they will not include Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE, according to sources. "Bharti Airtel has said that it will file an additional application for 5G trials which will not have the names of Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE as its partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:43 IST
Airtel, Voda Idea may file additional applications for 5G trials without Chinese vendors

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to file additional applications seeking spectrum for 5G trials in which they will not include Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE, according to sources. The development comes following government displeasure on including Chinese companies in any project that can have security implications amid the border standoff between the two nations. "Bharti Airtel has said that it will file an additional application for 5G trials which will not have the names of Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE as its partners. Vodafone Idea is also expected to do the same," an official privy to the development told PTI. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Huawei and ZTE did not respond to e-mail queries sent in this regard.   The source said the companies will file applications as a backup to the existing ones and this can induce the government to allocate spectrum for 5G trials. Bharti Airtel had named Huawei as its partner for 5G trials in Bengaluru and ZTE in Kolkata. Applications of both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had named Nokia and Ericsson as partners too. The government has not allocated spectrum for 5G trials yet.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding transfer of the Patna polices FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the CBI. Deshmukh said the state government, which had earlier o...

Will decide on bypolls in Guj after assessing situation: ECI

The Election Commission of India ECI told the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday that it will assess the coronavirus situation and decide whether bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the state should be deferred. The poll panel was responding to...

Saudi remains committed to Arab Peace Initiative for Israel peace, foreign minister says

Saudi Arabia remains committed to peace with Israel on the basis of the longstanding Arab Peace Initiative, its foreign minister said on Wednesday in the first official comment since the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations wi...

Polish hospital says it'll soon run out of beds

The director of a major Polish hospital has warned that his facility is at risk of running out of beds for coronavirus patients. The country of 38 million has so far registered some 58,000 cases and 1,900 deaths, numbers which are far lower...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020