Brillio expands footprint, opens new office in Chennai
"With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model designed to support its customers with best-in-class talent in emerging digital technology skill areas," a statement from the company said. Commenting on the new office, Brillio's chief operating and delivery officer Aftab Ullah said, "We are thrilled to set up a delivery facility in Chennai and scale up our operations and capabilities." "The new office enables Brillio to serve our customers better and expand our access to world-class talent this city offers," he said.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST
Digital technology consulting and solutions company Brillio on Wednesday opened its fifth office here considering the Tamil Nadu capital as a key talent hub. "With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model designed to support its customers with best-in-class talent in emerging digital technology skill areas," a statement from the company said.
Commenting on the new office, Brillio's chief operating and delivery officer Aftab Ullah said, "We are thrilled to set up a delivery facility in Chennai and scale up our operations and capabilities." "The new office enables Brillio to serve our customers better and expand our access to world-class talent this city offers," he said. Brillio's mission is to be the leading digital technology services provider in the world and the company was forging ahead in a challenging global market, he said.
The company has presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune with a total strength of almost 2,000 employees in the country, the statement said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Brillio
- Aftab Ullah
- Tamil Nadu
- Bengaluru
- Pune
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
Gold, silver bricks donated for Ram temple construction by sadhus from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally stand at 2,68,285
7 Tamil Nadu fishermen go missing amid rough sea conditions
Tamil Nadu: BJP members, workers perform special prayers at party office on 'bhoomi pujan' occasion
Thousands benefit from online yoga sessions in Tamil Nadu prisons