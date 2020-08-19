Left Menu
Brillio expands footprint, opens new office in Chennai

"With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model designed to support its customers with best-in-class talent in emerging digital technology skill areas," a statement from the company said. Commenting on the new office, Brillio's chief operating and delivery officer Aftab Ullah said, "We are thrilled to set up a delivery facility in Chennai and scale up our operations and capabilities." "The new office enables Brillio to serve our customers better and expand our access to world-class talent this city offers," he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:58 IST
Digital technology consulting and solutions company Brillio on Wednesday opened its fifth office here considering the Tamil Nadu capital as a key talent hub. "With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model designed to support its customers with best-in-class talent in emerging digital technology skill areas," a statement from the company said.

Commenting on the new office, Brillio's chief operating and delivery officer Aftab Ullah said, "We are thrilled to set up a delivery facility in Chennai and scale up our operations and capabilities." "The new office enables Brillio to serve our customers better and expand our access to world-class talent this city offers," he said. Brillio's mission is to be the leading digital technology services provider in the world and the company was forging ahead in a challenging global market, he said.

The company has presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune with a total strength of almost 2,000 employees in the country, the statement said.

