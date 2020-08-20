Left Menu
FTSE 100 drops as Fed minutes stoke recovery worries

While the FTSE 100 has rebounded from a decade-low hit in March at the height of widespread lockdowns, it is still down 22% from a 2019 peak as concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 infections and the pace of economic recovery persist. Losses in the midcap index were limited by gains in Mike Ashley's Frasers Group and online electricals retailer AO World.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:02 IST
UK shares tracked Asian markets lower on Thursday, as worries mounted over a prolonged economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic after the Federal Reserve struck a cautious tone about the U.S. economic recovery. The FTSE 100 index was 1% lower by 0738 GMT, also weighed by a wave of selling in stocks trading ex-dividend. The midcap bourse was off 0.5%.

Minutes from the Fed's July 28-29 policy meeting showed policymakers saw the rebound in employment seen in May and June already slowing with additional "substantial improvement" depending on the reopening of businesses. They warned of a highly uncertain path for recovery from the global health crisis that has hammered economic growth across the world.

"(Fed) minutes are casting a shadow over markets and underline that any recovery is not going to be a straight line of advances," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said. On corporate news-driven moves, miner Antofagasta fell 5% after posting a plunge in half-year earnings, while InterContinental Hotels gained 2.5% after a report that French rival Accor had examined a merger with it.

Along with Antofagasta's results, copper prices falling from a more than one-year high also hammered miners, with Glencore , Anglo American, BHP and Rio Tinto falling between 2% and 2.4%. While the FTSE 100 has rebounded from a decade-low hit in March at the height of widespread lockdowns, it is still down 22% from a 2019 peak as concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 infections and the pace of economic recovery persist.

Losses in the midcap index were limited by gains in Mike Ashley's Frasers Group and online electricals retailer AO World. Frasers jumped 10% after it forecast growth of up to 30% in its new financial year, while AO World added 4.3%, inching closer to a six-year high, as it said demand for its products and services continued even after its rivals reopened stores in July.

Infrastructure group John Laing plummeted 7% after saying it was unlikely to meet its investment target.

