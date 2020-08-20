Hong Kong stocks drop most in nearly 2 weeks as stimulus hopes wane, earnings drag

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly two weeks on Thursday, as hopes of further Chinese stimulus faded and poor corporate earnings and simmering Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on sentiment.

** The Hang Seng index closed down 1.5% at 24,791.39, marking its biggest daily percentage fall since Aug. 7. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index also fell 1.5%. ** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady for the fourth month. The country's premier stressed last week it would not resort to a flood-like stimulus. Mainland shares fell.

** Index heavyweight and insurer AIA Group dropped as much as 4.7%, after posting a 37% fall in new business for the first half of the year. ** U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he postponed trade talks with China. A review the phase-1 trade deal scheduled for last weekend did not take place. ** The market regained some ground in late session after China's commerce ministry said the two sides will hold the delayed talks "in the coming days".

** The Hang Seng Index lacked upward momentum in the near-term amid AIA's results and Sino-U.S. conflicts, and would likely fluctuate around 25,000, Guodu Securities said in a note. ** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 1.7%. ** About 2 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, more than the 1.13 billion in the previous session, which was shortened.