Transport Canada to conduct flight test for Boeing 737 MAX next week

Transport Canada said it plans to conduct flight test activities for the validation of Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX during the week of Aug. 24, the regulator told Reuters on Thursday, as part of global efforts to return the plane to service following two fatal crashes involving the model.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:49 IST
Transport Canada to conduct flight test for Boeing 737 MAX next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Regulators from around the world have been scrutinizing proposed software changes and training revisions before they can clear the MAX to fly again. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) does not currently have a schedule for such tests yet, a spokeswoman said.

Regulators from around the world have been scrutinizing proposed software changes and training revisions before they can clear the MAX to fly again. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) does not currently have a schedule for such tests yet, a spokeswoman said.

The flight tests are part of the regulator's "independent review" on whether to validate proposed changes by Boeing to the aircraft, Transport Canada said. "These tests will validate key areas of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) certification, and will provide a first-hand assessment for TC's independent review," the regulator said.

TC said it is also preparing to participate in a Joint Operational Evaluation Board (JOEB) which also includes international partners from Europe, and Brazil will evaluate minimum pilot training requirements "The scheduling and participation in the JOEB is dependent on the outcomes of the current certification and validation activities," Transport Canada said.

The FAA said it would not "comment on specific timeframes," and said, "JOEB is the next milestone." It added that "each country will make its own decision" on return to service.

TC said it would be "premature" to reveal details about "the design configuration, flight crew procedures, and training requirements before the validation activity is complete." The MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

Boeing stock rose 0.3% to $169.80 in midday trade.

