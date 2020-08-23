Former state BJP chief appointed chairman of HP's 6th Finance Commission

Former president of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit, Satpal Singh Satti, has been appointed as the chairman of sixth State Finance Commission. The newly-constituted commission will review the financial position of the panchayats and municipalities and devolution of resources to these institutions, according to a notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh government here on Saturday,

Satti will enjoy the status of a cabinet minister, the notification added. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of rural development and Panchayati raj and urban development departments will be its ex-officio members, it added.

Besides, advisor planning will function as ex-officio member secretary of the commission, according to the notification. The commission will make recommendations to the state government for streamlining the work of these departments.

The notification further stated that the period of the commission would commence from the date of issuance of the notification and it would make its report available by December 31, 2021, covering a period of five years from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2027.