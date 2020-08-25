Left Menu
Development News Edition

BigMuscles Nutrition Launches Fitness Refreshed Campaign with Ranveer Singh

BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the country's leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign #FitnessRefreshed with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The campaign revolves around the launch of their new product - Frotein - fruit plus protein, which is India's first fruit flavoured protein available in 5 amazing flavours

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:26 IST
Edit ( Last edited by Sumit Batra )
BigMuscles Nutrition Launches Fitness Refreshed Campaign with Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh for Frotein by BigMuscles Nutrition.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the country's leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign #FitnessRefreshed with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The campaign revolves around the launch of their new product - Frotein - fruit plus protein, which is India's first fruit flavoured protein available in 5 amazing flavours: Mango, Orange, Guava, Orange Mango and Pineapple. The product which was launched by Ranveer Singh earlier in August, basically provides a revolutionary fruity twist to those bored of having the same chocolate and vanilla flavoured protein. Frotein whey protein not only helps fitness enthusiasts in building physique but also acts as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all. It can be consumed anytime; post-workout, between meals, as a snack or as a treat. Frotein is sugar-free and formulated to be your any time of day whey protein powder.

Known for his powerhouse performances, Ranveer has not just been endorsing the BigMuscles Nutrition since 2018 but has also been a loyal consumer of their products. He has credited his body transformations for his various film roles with rigorous, consistent training, balanced diet and BigMuscles Nutrition protein supplements. He started his journey with the BigMuscles Nutrition when he needed to bulk-up for his movie Simmba. Witnessing the positive results himself, Ranveer was swearing by the products, even before he got on-board to endorse the brand. Talking about the new product, Suhel Vats, Director, BigMuscles Nutrition said, "Ranveer has always been setting benchmarks for himself, not just as an actor but also when it comes to fitness. He is as versatile as they come, and that is also reflected in our new product Frotein - which is basically India's first fruit flavoured protein that offers 5 amazing fruit-based flavours to our discerning consumers. So now, one doesn't have to feel bored having the same vanilla and chocolate flavours and can have more variety to choose from."

Talking about his association with BigMuscles Nutrition, Ranveer Singh said, "I am happy to be associated with a fitness brand like BigMuscles Nutrition. The new #FitnessRefreshed campaign is fun and gives much-needed break from monotony." The actor has been endorsing the brand for the past three years as part of a multi-dimensional effort that includes television advertising, alternate media, in-store and point-of-sale executions. BigMuscles Nutrition started its journey twelve years ago, with the aim of taking fitness to the masses and inspiring the youth of the country to be fit and strong. The brand frequently lends its support to aspiring bodybuilding athletes from all over India and also associates with the major bodybuilding and fitness events in an effort to keep the culture of fitness alive. By steadily improving the quality of their products over last couple of years, BigMuscles Nutrition has been acknowledged as 'Champion of Fitness' by Economic Times at BodyPower in 2018. They were also awarded the 'Best Healthcare Asian Brand 2017' by Economic Times.

Frotein by BigMuscles Nutrition is a revolutionary and delicious fruit twist to your regular whey protein. It consists of world-class formulation of 26g protein from hydrolysed and isolate whey protein matrix along with 15g essential amino acids, 6g glutamine, 5.5g BCAAs and 0g sugar per serving. A unisexual whey protein that not only helps fitness enthusiasts in building physique but also acts as a delicious and healthy meal replacement for all. It can be consumed anytime; post-workout, between meals, as a snack or as a treat - Frotein is formulated to be your any time of day protein powder. A crisp and refreshing, sugar-free protein powder that supports low carb diets, keto diets, high protein diets and contains no artificial flavours, Frotein is a light-tasting take on traditional protein powder. It's an excellent way to get clean finishing, sugar-free whey protein in your diet.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz Air warns recovery could stall on travel restrictions

Hungarys Wizz Air warned its industry-leading recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe, but said Britains quarantine rules had not led it reconsider long-term expansion plans there.The low-cost ...

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Astral Pipes, Indias leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Ch...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous substances

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise&#160;emergency plans&#160;for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month. A bench headed by...

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and the disaster movie The Wave, is set to direct Troll, a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020