Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver as positive U.S.-Sino call offset by data, euro gains

The dollar fell and a gauge of global equity markets wavered on Tuesday after investor optimism fueled by a phone call between U.S. and Chinese trade officials was offset by a slide in Apple shares and a poor reading of U.S. consumer confidence. The euro rose on better-than-expected German economic data and gold prices fell as positive signals on the U.S.-China trade front bolstered risk sentiment and offset support for the metal from a weaker dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver as positive U.S.-Sino call offset by data, euro gains

The dollar fell and a gauge of global equity markets wavered on Tuesday after investor optimism fueled by a phone call between U.S. and Chinese trade officials was offset by a slide in Apple shares and a poor reading of U.S. consumer confidence.

The euro rose on better-than-expected German economic data and gold prices fell as positive signals on the U.S.-China trade front bolstered risk sentiment and offset support for the metal from a weaker dollar. Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a trade deal that had appeared on shaky ground because of worsening bilateral ties.

A 1.7% slide in Apple Inc., whose market capitalization of $2.15 trillion is greater than all the components in the benchmark FTSE 100 index in London, helped snap a three-day rally on Wall Street. A survey from the Conference Board showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in August to hit a six-year low.

Stocks in Europe retreated to trade little changed, the same as stocks on Wall Street after the S&P 500 set a new intra-day high before turning south. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.32% to 1,434.94, while MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.02% to 577.34.

Wall Street was mixed, as the Nasdaq edged slightly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62%, the S&P 500 lost 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.13%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged new closing highs on Monday, boosted by signs of progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

German business morale improved more than expected in August as both manufacturing and services picked up steam, a survey by the Ifo institute showed. The survey raised hopes for a strong recovering from the coronavirus in Europe's largest economy. The dollar index fell 0.128%, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.1811.

Investors are waiting to hear Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday about the U.S. central bank's policy framework review during the Jackson Hole symposium. A major focus for investors will be whether Powell signals that the Fed will shift its inflation target to an average. This would allow inflation to rise more quickly than in the past.

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose as traders moved into riskier asset classes on reassurance that a U.S.-China trade deal would continue. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.4 basis points to 0.7096%. Euro zone government bond yields rose on the Ifo survey. Germany's 10-year bond yields, a benchmark for the region, rose 5 basis points to a one-week high of -0.445%.

Crude oil prices rose, supported by production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to become a major hurricane, while rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe capped gains. Brent crude futures rose $0.83, to $45.96 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $0.66, to $43.28 a barrel.

Spot gold prices fell -0.74% to $1,918.10 an ounce.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Measures taken to contain COVID not enough: UP HC

Taking a serious note of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday observed that the measures being taken to curb the spread are not sufficient. A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar mad...

GDP to see contraction of 25 pc in Q1 numbers: Analysts

The countrys gross domestic product GDP may have contracted by 25 per cent in the June quarter, which witnessed the strictest coronavirus-induced lockdowns, analysts said on Tuesday. Manufacturing, construction, and trade, hotels, transport...

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

Birla Tyres board to meet later this week to consider Rs 1,100 cr fund raising

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI&#160;Birla Tyres on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising up to Rs 1,100 crore. The companys board will meet on August 28 Friday to consider capital raising options for an amount aggregat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020