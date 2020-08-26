Left Menu
Development News Edition

Byju's raises Rs 908.9 cr from DST Global

India's largest edu-tech company Byju's is raising about Rs 909 crore in funding from billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global, according to regulatory documents. "...the company proposes to offer and issue 42,666 Series F compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (Series F CCCPS)...for a total consideration of Rs 908,96,55,520 to DST Asia VII, DSTG VI Investments-A-IN Ltd and DSTG VII Investments-2-IN Ltd..." it added. Emails sent to Byju's did not elicit a response.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:43 IST
Byju's raises Rs 908.9 cr from DST Global
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's largest edu-tech company Byju's is raising about Rs 909 crore in funding from billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global, according to regulatory documents. According to the documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry by Byju's, which is operated by Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, 20,622 shares will be offered to DSTG VII Investments-2-IN Ltd, 17,777 shares to DST Asia VII and 4,267 shares to DSTG VI Investments-A-IN Ltd. "...the company proposes to offer and issue 42,666 Series F compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (Series F CCCPS)...for a total consideration of Rs 908,96,55,520 to DST Asia VII, DSTG VI Investments-A-IN Ltd and DSTG VII Investments-2-IN Ltd..." it added.

Emails sent to Byju's did not elicit a response. The company will use funds to meet the working capital and business expansion plans, the document said. Post-issue shareholding of DST will be 1.2 per cent. In June, Byju's announced it had raised funds from global technology investment firm BOND but had not disclosed the amount raised. In February, the company had raised about USD 200 million in funding from General Atlantic. The edu-tech space has seen strong growth globally with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an inflection point.

While a number of players have raised fresh funding from investors, consolidation is also being seen in the industry with deals like Unacademy acquiring PrepLadder for USD 50 million. Byju's had recently bought coding training platform WhiteHat Jr for USD 300 million.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEET, JEE exams should be held in September as scheduled: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET exams should be conducted as planned in September keeping the future of t...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants, offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe co...

Suspect arrested after 2 are killed at Kenosha protest

Illinois police arrested a juvenile Wednesday after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said the suspect a young...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020