Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company renamed as Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation

"In all other states, the company has been registered as a corporation only and therefore, the same has been done in Madhya Pradesh as well," said Nitesh Vyas, principal secretary of urban administration and development department. The chief minister has directed to complete the metro rail projects in Bhopal and Indore in three-four years, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company renamed as Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Ltd, which has undertaken projects in Bhopal and Indore, has been renamed as Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, an official said on Thursday. The decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday in a meeting of the company's board of directors under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official from the public relations department said.

Earlier, a tripartite pact was signed between the Centre, state government and the metro firm on August 19 in connection with turning the company into a corporation, he said. "In all other states, the company has been registered as a corporation only and therefore, the same has been done in Madhya Pradesh as well," said Nitesh Vyas, principal secretary of urban administration and development department.

The chief minister has directed to complete the metro rail projects in Bhopal and Indore in three-four years, the official said. According to the tripartite agreement, the new board will include five directors of the Centre and five directors (including managing director) from the state government, Vyas said.

The commissioner (urban development) of Madhya Pradesh will be its managing director, while principal secretaries of finance, revenue, public works and urban development departments will be its directors, he said. As per the central government's Metro Rail Act, it is necessary to declare the metro construction area as a metropolitan area.

In this connection, a decision was taken to initiate necessary actions for declaring Indore and Bhopal metro areas as "metropolitan areas", the official added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe may face spike in hospitalisations, mortality during winter due to COVID-19: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 27 ANISputnik WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge on Thursday warned of a possible uptick in hospitalisations and mortality rates in the region during the winter, given the situation with COVID-19 and o...

Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan

Lionel Messis surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the clubs restructuring project even before it began. Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said it wanted to make p...

UP: 76 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,463 new cases, minister among victims

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 76 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,217, while 5,463 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,08,419. Senior minister Siddharth Nath Singh too tested positive for...

Russian prosecutors say no indication of crime against Navalny, no criminal probe needed

The Russian Prosecutor Generals office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020