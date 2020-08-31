Thomson forays into fully-automatic washing machine segment in India

European consumer electronic brand Thomson has forayed into premium affordable fully-automatic washing machine segment in India. The company, which has reached exclusive partnership agreement with leading e-commerce major Flipkart, is aiming to have 15 per cent market share in online washing machine segment in the next three years, Thomson's India brand licensee Super Plastronics said in a statement.

Super Plastronics CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said, "Next 3 years we will be investing in the washing machine category, our aim will be to continue more launches in the premium affordable product category, while we endeavor to achieve 15 per cent market share in the online retail space." Thomson's fully-automatic washing machine price range starts Rs 11,499 onwards. * * * * Credai-Mchi to create 1 lakh jobs in a year Realtors' body Credai-Mchi on Monday said it plans to create 1 lakh jobs in the next one year to give a boost to the sluggish real estate sector. Credai-Mchi, the apex body of over 1,800 member developers present across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), also announced appointment of Dosti Realty Vice Chairman and MD Deepak Goradia as its new president. "Given the current circumstances brought upon by the pandemic, and subject to a conducive business environment, we aim to create one lakh new jobs, with a potential cascading effect of generating thousands of more jobs in the allied industries in the next 1 year, further strengthening our commitment towards MMR stakeholders and the growth of Maharashtra's economy," Goradia said.