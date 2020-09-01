Left Menu
Development News Edition

German jobless spike held down by government salary programme

Germany's unemployment rate edged up to 6.4 per cent last month but, as in July, the coronavirus pandemic played no significant role in the increase, the national labor agency said Tuesday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:26 IST
German jobless spike held down by government salary programme

Germany's unemployment rate edged up to 6.4 per cent last month but, as in July, the coronavirus pandemic played no significant role in the increase, the national labor agency said Tuesday. Jobless figures in Europe's biggest economy have been kept down by extensive use of a short-term salary support programme.

The unadjusted jobless rate, the headline rate in Germany, was up from 6.3 per cent in July, the Federal Labour Agency said. That rate stood at 5 per cent in March, the last month before the impact of the pandemic was reflected in unemployment figures.

The number of people registered as unemployed was 2.955 million, an increase of 45,000 compared with the previous month, and 636,000 compared with a year earlier. In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was static at 6.4 per cent.

Rises in unemployment in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have been moderate by international standards because employers are making heavy use of salary support programs, often referred to as furlough schemes, that allow them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times. In Germany, Europe's largest economy, the labour agency pays at least 60 per cent of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.

The labour agency said Tuesday it paid out for 5.36 million people in June, the most recent month for which it has figures. That is down from a peak of 5.98 million in April, but far above the pre-crisis level in February of just 134,000. Germany has 83 million inhabitants.

Germany won't be scaling back that program soon. The governing coalition has agreed to allow employees to remain in it for up to 24 months rather than the regular 12.

Germany started easing coronavirus restrictions in late April, but some restrictions still remain and a recent increase in new infections has caused concern..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen

Russias coronavirus case tally passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday as schools and educational institutions reopened across the worlds largest country with new mandatory safety precautions in place.Russia has the fourth highest case tally i...

Thai panel says officials impeded case against Red Bull heir

A panel appointed by Thailands prime minister to look into the handling of the criminal case against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involving a fatal hit-and-run incident has found there was a conspiracy to shield him from pro...

Man kills his 2 roommates after being pressured to pay rent; arrested

A 23-year-old man killed his two roommates in west Delhis Raghubir Nagar after allegedly being pressured by them to pay the rent of their accommodation for the period he was at his native place, police said on Tuesday. After killing his roo...

Students glad as JEE kickstarts from today, say 'COVID-19 safety protocols maintained at centres'

By Joymala Bagchi All COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing, use of face mask and hand sanitizer, and thermal checking were strictly followed by aspirants after coming out from the Joint Entrance Examination Main JEE cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020