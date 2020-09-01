Left Menu
ICAI to issue forensic accounting, investigation standards

These standards are expected to be ready by the end of December, he said. The objective of the FAIS (Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards) is to codify best practices in the twin domains of forensics and investigations, and set basic quality benchmarks for conducting assignments in these areas, the institute said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:32 IST
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI plans to come out with a detailed set of forensic accounting and investigation standards by the end of December this year as it seeks to codify the best practices in the domains of forensics and investigations. The decision of the Institute of Chartered Accountants' of India (ICAI) also comes against the backdrop of a rising number of accounting, financial, and loan irregularities. In such instances, mostly forensic accounting and investigation are carried out to ascertain facts.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta said there will be 30 standards under six groups. There was no standardized process for forensic accounting and investigation and the institute will be developing the first-ever standards in this regard. These standards are expected to be ready by the end of December, he said.

The objective of the FAIS (Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards) is to codify best practices in the twin domains of forensics and investigations, and set basic quality benchmarks for conducting assignments in these areas, the institute said. "The FAIS is proposed to be principle-based and, therefore, will stipulate certain basic (but mandatory) requirements to be fulfilled by members who undertake such assignments. The FAIS will also provide recommendatory guidance on the procedures which may be followed in completing such assignments," it added.

According to the institute, the FAIS would also be useful for law enforcement agencies, corporates, banks, and other stakeholders to appreciate the common practices and finer nuances of conducting forensic accounting and investigation engagements. The standards would help in improving the quality of work as well as ensure more reliability. Enhanced processes will also help in increasing the acceptability of forensic assignments, Gupta said.

"The project of developing the FAIS is an outcome of extensive discussions within the ICAI on the need for the CA community to curtail its dependence on overseas literature and standards, and instead develop its own set of intellectual property along the lines of the government's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Gupta said. The FAIS will enhance Indian forensic professional's role in the international forensic accounting and investigation services and will create an opportunity to export these services, the institute said.

With an increasing number of accounting, financial, and loan irregularities, there is a pressing need of forensic accounting and investigation professionals in the country to conduct their assignments in a manner that is based on the comprehensive, qualitative and prudent set of standards, the institute said. Further, it noted that the standards would ensure process standardization and collection of evidences based on a process that may be subject to a high level of scrutiny in a court of law.

The ICAI's council has accepted the proposal of the institute's Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB) to develop and issue a set of FAIS in the country. To a query on whether the ICAI might be taking action against a chartered accountant allegedly involved in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Gupta said that whenever there are media reports, the institute issues notices to the chartered accountants concerned.

When asked whether the institute has already issued any notice with respect to the Kerala gold smuggling case, Gupta said, "I have to check with my office but I can tell you that whenever these kinds of reports are coming we are immediately issuing notices... I believe that the office might have issued the notice to the Kerala person as well."

