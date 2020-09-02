Left Menu
Sluggish improvement in global air passenger demand continues in July: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that global air passenger demand in July measured in revenue passenger kilometres continued at critically low levels -- 79.8 per cent below July 2019 levels.

Asia Pacific airlines' July traffic dived 96.5 pc compared to the year-ago period.. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that global air passenger demand in July measured in revenue passenger kilometres continued at critically low levels -- 79.8 per cent below July 2019 levels. This was somewhat better than the 86.6 per cent year-over-year decline recorded in June, primarily driven by domestic markets most notably Russia and China.

Market reopening in the Schengen area helped to boost international demand in Europe but other international markets showed little change from June. Capacity was 70.1 per cent below 2019 levels and load factor sagged to a record low for July at 57.9 per cent. "The crisis in demand continued with little respite in July. With essentially four in five air travellers staying home, the industry remains largely paralysed," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"Governments reopening and then closing borders or removing and then re-imposing quarantines does not give many consumers confidence to make travel plans, nor airlines to rebuild schedules," he said in a statement. European carriers' July demand toppled 87.1 per cent compared to last year, improved from a 96.7 per cent drop in June year-over-year, reflecting relaxation of travel restrictions in the Schengen area. Capacity dropped 79.2 per cent and load factor fell by 33.8 percentage points to 55.1 per cent.Asia Pacific airlines' July traffic dived 96.5 per cent compared to the year-ago period, virtually unchanged from a 97.1 per cent drop in June and the steepest contraction among regions. Capacity fell 91.7 per cent and load factor shrank 47.3 percentage points to 35.3 per cent.Middle Eastern airlines posted a 93.3 per cent traffic decline for July compared with a 96.1 per cent demand drop in June. Capacity tumbled 85.6 per cent and load factor sank 43.4 percentage points to 38 per cent. North American carriers saw a 94.5 per cent traffic decline in July, a slight uptick from a 97.1 per cent decline in June. Capacity fell 86.1 per cent and load factor dropped 53 percentage points to 35 per cent, second-lowest among regions.Latin American airlines experienced a 95 per cent demand drop in July compared to the same month last year versus a 96.6 per cent drop in June. Capacity fell 92.6 per cent and load factor sank 27.1 percentage points to 58.4 per cent, highest among the regions. African airlines' traffic dropped 94.6 per cent in July, somewhat improved from a 97.8 per cent contraction in June. Capacity contracted 84.6 per cent and load factor fell 47.1 percentage points to 25.4 per cent which was the lowest among regions.

Domestic traffic fell 57.5 per cent in July. This was an improvement compared to a 68 per cent decline in June. Domestic capacity fell 42.2 per cent and load factor dropped 22.9 percentage points to 63.3 per cent. (ANI)

