Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 PAT down 52 pc at Rs 88 crore

Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported 52 per cent fall in its profit after tax of Rs 88 crore in the April to June quarter as against Rs 185 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:44 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 PAT down 52 pc at Rs 88 crore
The company is engaged in pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery solutions. Image Credit: ANI

Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported 52 per cent fall in its profit after tax of Rs 88 crore in the April to June quarter as against Rs 185 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 30 per cent to Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 444 crore in Q1 FY20.

Revenue from operations tumbled down 13 per cent to Rs 1,893 crore from Rs 2,182 crore in the same period. Earnings per share fell to Rs 5.53 versus Rs 11.61. However, the net debt on a constant currency basis reduced by Rs 343 crore during Q1 FY21.

The revenue of pharmaceuticals Segment dropped to Rs 1,096 crore as compared to Rs 1,328 crore in Q1 FY20 while life science ingredients segment was at Rs 737 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 805 crore. But the revenue of drug discovery and development solutions moved up 26 per cent to Rs 60 crore. In July, the company announced completion of the merger of Jubilant Chemsys with Jubilant Biosys.

In the first week of August, it launched its remdesivir product in India and other countries under the brand name Jubi-R. "Given the strong demand recovery and new business sign-ups, we believe Covid-19 is not likely to have a material impact on our overall performance during FY21, provided the pandemic situation does not materially deteriorate going forward," the company said.

(ANI)

Also Read: India reports record daily jump of 69,652 in coronavirus infections

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams to be held from Sep 22-29

The compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from September 22 to 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE announced on Friday. The board said that examinees will carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks in...

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52 pc to Rs 88 cr

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 52.42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs184.98 crore for the corresponding p...

Russian COVID-19 vaccine safe, induces antibody response in small trials: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, approved in the country last month, produced antibody response in all participants with no serious adverse events in small human trials, according to the first peer-reviewed results of the preventive publ...

6,193 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 2.53 lakh, death toll mounts to 3,762

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,762 on Friday with 71 more fatalities, while 6,193 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to over 2.53 lakh, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Moha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020