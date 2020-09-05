Left Menu
Development News Edition

Act of sovereign default: Soren to PM over GST compensation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the GST compensation issue, saying that this "act of sovereign default" runs against the very spirit of cooperative federalism and is symptomatic of the withering trust between the Centre and the states.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 11:50 IST
Act of sovereign default: Soren to PM over GST compensation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the GST compensation issue, saying that this "act of sovereign default" runs against the very spirit of cooperative federalism and is symptomatic of the withering trust between the Centre and the states. Referring to the prime minister's speech at the launch of the GST in July 2017, Soren said Modi had portrayed the new tax regime as a great example of cooperative federalism that would herald inclusive growth of the nation.

"I echo your sentiments but you would agree that India as a nation can grow only if its constituent States also grow and become self-reliant. But the reluctance of the Central Government to fulfill its constitutional obligations regarding GST compensation goes against the interests of the States and the spirit of cooperative federalism," he said. In the letter, dated September 4, Soren said the states were given assurance that the Centre would compensate the losses they suffer for the next five years but it has just been three years, and "we find ourselves deserted".

"Reluctance and inability of the GOI to give full compensation to the States is a betrayal of the commitment it made in the Union Parliament and also in all the council meetings held so far (sic)," the chief minister said. "... Jharkhand contributes to compensation fund a cess of nearly Rs 5,000 crore from the mineral sector alone. What we get in return is just a paltry sum of nearly Rs 150 crore as monthly compensation. And now we are being asked to borrow at a time when the state is hard-pressed to fulfill salaries of government servants," he added.

Soren said that as the state's economy is in a precarious situation at present, it needs more funds to take care of farmers, migrant workers, those in the unorganized sector, and unemployed youths. "At this critical juncture, we naturally expected you to give us more than just the admissable compensation. We also expected you to announce that the GST compensation would continue even beyond the original period of five years," he said.

Urging the prime minister to intervene in the matter and issue directions to the ministry concerned for the release of the compensation amount, Soren said it will not only melt away all the apprehensions but also reinforce the trust in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Ya...

Portland killing suspect and victim had guns, documents say

Both the suspect in the slaying of the right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon last weekend and the victim had handguns when their confrontation started after dueling street demonstrations, according to court documents made public Friday. ...

Three killed as two load carriers fall into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Three people were killed and two others injured on Saturday when two Kashmir-bound load carriers skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, police said. A mini load carrier, carry...

Daily COVID-19 testing rose to 10.10 lakh due to Modis bold measures, over 1,500 dedicated hospitals set up in country: BJP chief to party's Odisha leaders.

Daily COVID-19 testing rose to 10.10 lakh due to Modis bold measures, over 1,500 dedicated hospitals set up in country BJP chief to partys Odisha leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020