Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures tumble 2% as tech stocks get hammered

Nasdaq futures tumbled on Tuesday as traders returning from a long weekend sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:31 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures tumble 2% as tech stocks get hammered

Nasdaq futures tumbled on Tuesday as traders returning from a long weekend sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment. Wall Street's tech-fueled rally halted last week with the Nasdaq closing 6% below its record closing high. Investors booked profits, taking advantage of a rally that lifted the index about 70% from its pandemic-low in March.

The Nasdaq closed Friday with its biggest weekly decline since the height of the pandemic-linked sell-off in March, with shares of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc sliding between 1.4% and 3.7%. The group - commonly known as "FAANG" stocks - have been largely responsible for the rebound on Wall Street even as data points to a faltering recovery for the domestic economy. The companies were down between 3.1% and 4.1% in premarket trading.

Tesla Inc plunged 12.6% trading after the electric-car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500. Meanwhile, media reports said SoftBank made significant option purchases during the run-up in U.S. stocks, reminding investors that market makers might have billions of dollars worth of long positions as hedges against options trades, which will have to be sold as prices fall.

"If you bought a lot of call options in the second quarter, you're doing very well, but that creates a problem for later when you need to unwind these positions," said Ken Peng, Citi Private Bank's head of Asia Investment Strategy. Peng added that the six largest U.S. technology stocks now comprise 15% of the global market capitalization, all but squeezing shorts out completely.

"So there's positioning hurdles to rise further, and the loss could be unpredictable", he said. At 7:36 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 300 points, or 2.6%, Dow e-minis were down 101 points, or 0.36%, and S&P 500 e-minis were down 32.75 points, or 0.96%.

Fears over potential U.S. sanctions against China's biggest chipmaker SMIC hit domestic suppliers, with Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA Corp dropping between 3.8% and 4.9%. U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to visit battleground states this week as some opinion polls show the race tightening with less than 60 days to go until the Nov. 3 election.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's baseball, soccer leagues want more fans in stands

Japanese baseball and soccer want government approval to let more fans into their stadiums now that the COVID-19 infection rate is trending downward, the heads of the leagues said Tuesday. Nippon Professional Baseball and the soccer J-Leagu...

IPL 13: Bought Maxwell as we needed an impact player in the middle, says Kumble

Anil Kumble, the head coach of Kings XI Punjab KXIP, on Tuesday said that the side bought Glenn Maxwell in order to give the line-up a much-needed impact player in the middle. The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from Septe...

Arsenal defender Bellerin buys stake in eco-friendly team

Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin has invested to become the second largest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers, the English fourth division club renowned for its environmental activism. Rovers are recognized by FIFA and the United ...

Local govt undergoes rapid transition and transformation: SALGA President

While there are challenges in municipalities, the local government has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.It is SALGAs view that government, particularly local government, has undergone rapid transition and transf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020