Engaging closely with universities, committed to Indian market: Dassault Systèmes CEO

Dassault Systèmes, which provides 3D Design and engineering software, is engaging closely with universities in India to help harness talent that can create solutions for the country as well as global markets, its CEO Bernard Charles said on Tuesday. "We have seen incredible dynamics with Indian universities to adopt the new digital way to create curriculum to train the new generation and make them agile," Charles said at the '3DEXPERIENCE Forum India 2020'.

He added that a number of Indian start-ups are creating new solutions in various sectors that are simplifying the lives of people. "India by itself is a gigantic market with gigantic needs but also gigantic potential...India is an important territory and has a lot of resources here...We are investing a lot here locally on our workers, partners, clients and education because we believe that it's a game changer," he said.

Dassault Systèmes has a centre of excellence in association with governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in aerospace, defence, and automotive technologies sector. It also has an association with Centurion University in Odisha to develop innovation in the agriculture sector.

The company also works closely with mechanical engineering and biotechnology students in over 1,500 engineering colleges across the country. Charles said the company continues to build excellence centres in India and had also opened a new '3DEXPERIENCE Executive Centre' in Chennai last year.

"We are also accelerating the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Startup program in India. We continue to extend our Pune campus and we have acquired a new landscape there to make sure that we can create a good, high quality environment for our people. "We continue to work with state governments to develop centres of excellence for the workforce of the future," he added.

Noting that the company is engaging closely with pharmaceutical companies globally, Charles said Dassault's solutions are currently being used in over 60 per cent of clinical trials worldwide in the fight against COVID-19. The company has also said that pharmaceutical firm Ipca Laboratories has chosen the 'ONE Lab' industry solution experience to improve its overall laboratory operational excellence and support its digitalisation journey.

Dassault Systèmes focuses on three sectors globally - manufacturing, infrastructure and life sciences - with workforce initiatives playing an important role in getting professionals ready in these domains.